Fabletics Scrubs Partners with Ken Jeong in First-Ever Celebrity Campaign to Spotlight the World’s First Activewear Scrubs

Actor, comedian, and former primary care physician shines in new commercial encouraging scrub wearers to ’Scrub Up’

Launched in 2023, Fabletics Scrubs continues to expand its reach and styles

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fabletics, the world’s most fashionable, high-performance activewear brand, is releasing its first-ever celebrity campaign spotlighting Fabletics Scrubs, alongside actor, comedian, and former primary care physician, Ken Jeong. The playful campaign features Jeong paying homage to his former life as a physician, while celebrating Fabletics Scrubs’ unique offering of performance-grade apparel that is created for those with highly active lives.

Launched in 2023, Fabletics Scrubs brings the brand’s expertise in premium quality, design, and performance wear to the medical apparel category. Developed through extensive research, and insights from over 6,500 medical professionals, Fabletics Scrubs has redefined the traditional scrubs uniform to create a collection of performance-grade workwear that’s durable and comfortable.

“Collaborating with Ken to celebrate Fabletics Scrubs was a no-brainer,” said Carly Gomez, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing, Fabletics. “Marrying Ken’s one-of-a-kind sense of humor, with his real-life experience as a physician and a scrub wearer, created such an authentic environment to highlight our game-changing Scrubs in a fun and unique way.”

The campaign commercials will be seen across streaming platforms and television, as well as digital ads, influencer partnerships, and dedicated emails.

“We continue to be impressed with the performance of Fabletics Scrubs,” said Adam Goldenberg, co-Founder & CEO, Fabletics. “Since our initial launch, the Scrubs business has nearly doubled, and we’ve built a dedicated following of Members who have signed-up specifically to have access to this product offering. We are dedicated to nurturing this growth and supporting them through dedicated marketing and product innovation.”



Through its differentiated product, Fabletics Scrubs has seen impressive success over the past year, including business growth nearly doubling. In evaluating Fabletics VIP Members, Fabletics Scrubs has played an integral role in bringing in new customers – with over 100,000 sign-ups in new members – and simultaneously offering another category option to existing members – 500,000 of which purchased Scrubs within the past year.

The in-demand apparel line continues to expand its reach, Fabletics Scrubs is now available in nearly 70 Fabletics retail stores across the Unites States, and a 13-piece collection is now available to the UK market.

Fabletics Scrubs has also doubled its style options since launching in 2023, now offering 27 styles in a variety of colorways including: Royal Blue, Wine, Chai, Sage, Seaside, and Goji Red. The most popular items that continue to sell out are the On-Call Scrub Jogger and Method Scrub Top in Navy.

To view the new campaign with Ken Jeong please visit Fabletics.com and across social platforms.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world*. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best. See and shop Fabletics’ collections in the US, Canada, Europe and in person at the brand’s state-of-the-art retail stores in over 100 locations.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

About Ken Jeong

Following his breakout roles in KNOCKED UP and THE HANGOVER franchise, actor, producer, writer and comedian Ken Jeong has established himself as one of today’s most sought-after stars. The actor can currently be seen as a panelist on “The Masked Singer,” and as the host and executive producer of “I Can See Your Voice.” Due to his dominance on the network, FOX began calling Wednesday “Kensday.” Next up, Ken will be seen in Kevin Smith’s THE 4:30 MOVIE, a coming-of-age comedy hitting theaters September 13. Jeong can recently be seen in SPY: THE ETERNAL CITY, an action-comedy sequel written by Jon Hoeber & Erich Hoeber and directed by Peter Segal. He can also be seen in AppleTV+’s global hit comedy “The Afterparty,” Charlie Day’s FOOL’S PARADISE Mike Meyers’ “The Pentaverate,” Will Arnett’s “Murderville,” and it was also recently announced that Peacock will be producing a film based on “Community,” the hit comedy that Jeong starred on from 2009-2015. Prior to this, Jeong created, wrote, executive produced and starred on ABC’s “Dr. Ken.” He was a series regular on the critically acclaimed NBC show “Community,” and can been seen on “The Office,” “Entourage,” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Fans will know him from his Netflix standup special “You Complete Me, Ho,” which earned him a People’s Choice nomination, as well as blockbuster films such as THE HANGOVER franchise, CRAZY RICH ASIANS, PINEAPPLE EXPRESS, STEP BROTHERS, RIDE ALONG 2, TRANSFORMERS: DARK OF THE MOON, COUPLES RETREAT, GOOSEBUMPS 2 and TOM & JERRY. The actor has lent his voice to the Oscar-nominated OVER THE MOON, SCOOB, LADY AND THE TRAMP, and MY LITTLE PONY.

Media Contacts:

Meghan Chisholm, MChisholm@techstyle.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/442e62b2-6f41-4d18-b11d-9b453552107d