CMUV Bancorp Announces 3rd Quarter 2024 Cash Dividend

EL CENTRO, CA, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CMUV Bancorp, the bank holding company for Community Valley Bank, has approved a $0.12 3rd Quarter cash dividend per common share. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2024, to all shareholders of record on September 6, 2024.

