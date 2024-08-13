Productboard Re-Architects Platform and Invests in Next-Generation AI To Set a New Standard for Product Management Software; Expands Leadership Team

New vice president of product and head of design to help leading enterprises like Salesforce, Zoom and Pitney Bowes better incorporate the voice of the customer at scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Productboard , the only AI-powered, customer-centric product management platform that helps teams get the right products to market faster, is announcing platform advancements and two executive hires that will bolster its offerings for over 6,000 customers, specifically larger companies looking to leverage AI in meaningful ways. Following its latest AI release , Productboard is now the only platform that gives product managers the ability to ingest and use customer feedback for continuous product discovery at scale.



Productboard also welcomes industry-veterans Christian Marek as vice president of product and Benjamin Sanders as head of design, from Docusign and Atlassian respectively, to strengthen Productboard’s dedication to setting the new industry-standard for product management.

Advancing the Productboard Platform Through Practical AI

Voice of the customer is an integral part of the product development lifecycle, ensuring products are meeting evolving customer and market demands. However, the process for managing large volumes of customer feedback and applying the insights at scale is complex and time-consuming — so much so, that for many leading enterprises with increasingly large feedback volumes, it was simply impossible to put all the unstructured data to use. In response, Productboard is using AI to unlock true continuous product discovery, at scale, for the first time.

“At the speed in which competition can develop new capabilities today, it’s never been more important for enterprises to establish true product excellence,” said Hubert Palan, CEO and founder, Productboard. “To achieve this, organizations need to rely on effective AI that goes beyond the hype and helps product managers and leaders make better day-to-day decisions that improve the trajectory of the product and business. Productboard is investing in our platform and our team to ensure our customers can deliver market-leading products and maximize ROI in record time. And, we’re seeing great results, with over two thousand workspaces that have already enabled Productboard’s AI features.”

Productboard has thoughtfully incorporated AI into its end-to-end product management platform, enabling fully-automated feedback categorization that links user feedback to related feature ideas and surfaces trending feedback topics. The platform’s AI can also be leveraged for easily writing feature specifications that incorporate the voice of the customer summarized from hundreds of pieces of related user feedback. Now, product teams are empowered to spend more time on strategy and less time making sense of the data.

“Productboard has significantly improved our organization’s ability to track feature requests and enhancements,” said Michelle Pelletier, CEO at MDprospects. “By centralizing and prioritizing customer feedback, we have reduced the time spent on manual tracking by 40%, enabling our product team to focus more on strategic initiatives. The platform has also increased our team's productivity by 30%, providing clearer insights into enhancement needs and ensuring that the most impactful features are prioritized and developed. Additionally, our customer satisfaction scores have improved by 20% due to more responsive and targeted product updates.”

Productboard spent over two years rearchitecting the foundation of the platform to better support the needs of its largest organizations. In accurately anticipating the enterprise use-case for AI, Productboard has optimized its platform to support the large deployments that enterprises rely on – those which may have hundreds of product initiatives, thousands of feature ideas and tens of thousands of pieces of customer feedback. Its refreshed suite of capabilities and flexible layouts make it easier to review all of this newly accessible data to inform decisions and implement top insights automatically. Users can apply the new strategic planning capabilities to prioritize product efforts that have the greatest impact on company goals and customer satisfaction, pulling customer feedback into every step of the product management journey. This approach reduces friction and helps product teams rally around their strategy, execute seamlessly and monitor real-time progress.

Expanding Productboard’s Exceptional Team

In addition to elevating its platform, Productboard is investing in its team, and recently hired two seasoned product experts: Christian Marek, stepping in as the new vice president of product and Benjamin Sanders, joining as the head of design.

Marek is a results-oriented product visionary with a proven track record of driving innovation. During his time as the senior director of product management at Docusign, Marek’s unique vision and roadmap for the company’s eSignature products resulted in 4x user growth in just over four years. Before DocuSign, Marek was a product manager at Meta where he improved user engagement surrounding the brand’s core advertising products. As Productboard’s vice president of product, he plans to enhance the company’s offerings to drive increased value for enterprise businesses.

“Productboard is well-positioned to take advantage of today’s advancements in AI and help its users become true product experts,” said Marek. “I look forward to shaping Productboard’s product strategy amid the company’s pivotal growth stage.”

Sanders has over 23 years of professional experience designing products for millions of users via world-renowned brands. Most recently, he served as the senior design manager at Atlassian. Sanders was a strong fit for Productboard’s mission because he has earned a reputation for championing the voice of the customer in his work.

“I was naturally drawn to Productboard due to its unmatched commitment to prioritizing user experience,” said Sanders. “Productboard is on track to fill the void in how enterprise businesses build products effectively and I’m looking forward to continuously unlocking new value for our customers.”

To learn more about how Productboard is using AI to set the product management standard for modern organizations, visit https://www.productboard.com .

About Productboard

