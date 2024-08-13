NanoGraf Silicon Anode Batteries Selected by Thales Defense & Security, Inc. to Power Mission-Critical Military Communications

Batteries designed for increased operational runtime for deployed forces equip U.S. soldiers in the field with the best technology available

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoGraf , the U.S.-based battery maker and materials company creating stronger, lighter, longer-lasting lithium-ion batteries with increased power density and efficiency, today announced it has delivered its silicon anode batteries to Thales Defense & Security, Inc., a leading global aerospace and defense technology contractor, for hand-held radios for the U.S. military.



Thales Defense & Security, Inc. will use NanoGraf’s M38 18650 cells for its multiband software-defined tactical hand-held radios, to support longer missions by 10%, without increasing size or weight.

“Batteries are essential to thousands of mission-critical military systems, from hand-held radios and man-portable satellite terminals to unmanned systems and mobile command posts,” said Gary Kidwell, vice president of communications systems at Thales Defense & Security, Inc. “NanoGraf's silicon anode batteries increase operational runtime for deployed forces and ensures we equip soldiers with the best possible technology available.”

Thales Defense & Security, Inc.’s purchase of NanoGraf cells demonstrates the critical role NanoGraf has assumed in onshoring the battery supply chain, including materials, cell production and battery manufacturing outside of China. The Department of Defense has made several direct investments to help curb the military’s reliance on Chinese battery technology, building significant momentum in supporting domestic battery innovation. In January 2024, NanoGraf was awarded a contract worth up to $15 million to support the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center as part of a Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) initiative focused on developing a Family of Advanced Standard Batteries (FAStBat) leveraging commercial technologies. This followed the grant they secured in 2022 for $1.65 million from the U.S. Department of Defense to develop longer-lasting batteries for military equipment. These investments underscore the DoD's commitment to onshoring the battery supply chain and NanoGraf’s critical role in that effort.

“We’re excited that Thales Defense & Security, Inc. selected our proprietary battery technology to equip soldiers with batteries that can last much longer, making their missions run smoother,” said Francis Wang, CEO of NanoGraf. “As a U.S. battery maker, getting our batteries in the hands of soldiers is an honor. We are proud to support Thales Defense & Security, Inc. and the U.S. military as we continue our efforts to onshore the entire battery supply chain.”

The production order is just one of several recent announcements showcasing NanoGraf’s growth. In June of this year, NanoGraf completed the first large volume production run for the military, and in March, NanoGraf announced a new 67,850-square-foot facility for advanced manufacturing and expanded R&D capabilities, increasing its Chicago footprint by nearly 400%.

To learn more about NanoGraf, visit nanograf.com

About NanoGraf

NanoGraf is an advanced battery material company whose patented silicon anode technology enables longer-lasting, higher-energy, and higher-power lithium-ion batteries. NanoGraf works with more than 50 companies, including some of the world’s leading consumer electronics, household appliance, and power tool brands, and over 12 strategic partners in electric mobility (from startups to Fortune 100s). NanoGraf is a spinout of Northwestern University and Argonne National Laboratory.

