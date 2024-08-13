Pomerantz LLP Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Casper Sleep, Inc. Common Stock – CSPR

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Casper Sleep, Inc. common stock (NYSE: CSPR):



UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

EASTERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK



ROBERT LEMATTA, Individually and On Behalf of

All Others Similarly Situated,

Plaintiff,



v.





CASPER SLEEP, INC., et al.,

Defendants.













Case No. 1:20-cv-02744



Hon. Margo K. Brodie





SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION

TO: ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES THAT PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED CASPER COMMON STOCK PURSUANT OR TRACEABLE TO THE COMPANY’S FEBRUARY 7, 2020 INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING, AND/OR DURING THE PERIOD FROM MARCH 19, 2020 THROUGH MAY 12, 2020, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE (THE “CLASS”).

THIS NOTICE WAS AUTHORIZED BY THE COURT. IT IS NOT A LAWYER SOLICITATION. PLEASE READ THIS SUMMARY NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY. PLEASE REVIEW THE NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION (“NOTICE”) POSTED AT WWW.STRATEGICCLAIMS.NET/CASPER/ FOR ADDITIONAL DETAILS AND INSTRUCTIONS.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a hearing will be held in the above-captioned action (the “Action”) on November 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Margo K. Brodie in Courtroom 6F of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, 225 Cadman Plaza East, Brooklyn, New York 11201 or via Microsoft Teams or some other video platform to determine: (1) whether a Class should be certified for purposes of the Settlement and whether Plaintiff and Class Counsel have adequately represented the Class Members; (2) whether the Settlement of the Class’s claims against Defendants for $3 million cash should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (3) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation is fair, just, reasonable, and adequate; (4) whether the Court should permanently enjoin the assertion of any claims that arise from or relate to the subject matter of the Action; (5) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement (“Stipulation”) filed with the Court; (6) whether the application by Class Counsel for an award of attorneys’ fees and expenses should be approved; and (7) whether Plaintiff’s application for reimbursement of costs and expenses should be granted.

IF YOU PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED CASPER COMMON STOCK PURSUANT OR TRACEABLE TO THE COMPANY’S FEBRUARY 7, 2020 INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING, AND/OR DURING THE PERIOD FROM MARCH 19, 2020 THROUGH AND INCLUDING MAY 12, 2020, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS ACTION.

To share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must establish your rights by submitting a Proof of Claim and Release Form (“Proof of Claim”), online at www.strategicclaims.net/casper/ or postmarked/delivered to the Claims Administrator at the address below no later than October 16, 2024. Your failure to submit your Proof of Claim by October 16, 2024, will subject your claim to rejection and preclude your receiving any of the recovery in connection with the Settlement of the Action. If you are a Class Member and do not request exclusion, you will be bound by the Settlement and any judgment and release entered in the Action, including, but not limited to, the Judgment, whether or not you submit a Proof of Claim.

Copies of the Notice, which more completely describes the Settlement and your rights thereunder (including your right to object to the Settlement or exclude yourself from the Settlement), a Proof of Claim, and the Stipulation (which, among other things, contains definitions for the defined terms used in this Summary Notice) may be obtained online at www.strategicclaims.net/casper/ or from the Claims Administrator at:

Lematta v. Casper Sleep, Inc., et al.

c/o Strategic Claims Services

P.O. Box 230

600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205

Media, PA 19063

Toll-free: (866) 274-4004

Fax: (610) 565-7985

info@strategicclaims.net

Inquiries should NOT be directed to Defendants, the Court, or the Clerk of Court. Inquiries may also be made to Class Counsel:

Joshua B. Silverman, Esq.

POMERANTZ LLP

10 S. LaSalle St., Ste. 3505

Chicago, IL 60603

Telephone: (312) 377-1181

IF YOU DESIRE TO BE EXCLUDED FROM THE CLASS, YOU MUST SUBMIT A REQUEST FOR EXCLUSION SUCH THAT IT IS RECEIVED NO LATER THAN OCTOBER 25, 2024, IN THE MANNER AND FORM EXPLAINED IN THE NOTICE. ALL CLASS MEMBERS WHO HAVE NOT REQUESTED EXCLUSION FROM THE SETTLEMENT CLASS WILL BE BOUND BY THE JUDGMENT ENTERED IN THE ACTION EVEN IF THEY DO NOT FILE A TIMELY PROOF OF CLAIM.

IF YOU ARE A CLASS MEMBER, YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO OBJECT TO THE SETTLEMENT, THE PLAN OF ALLOCATION, ANY REQUEST FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS FEES AND EXPENSES, OR ANY REQUEST FOR A COMPENSATORY AWARD TO LEAD PLAINTIFF BY OCTOBER 25, 2024, IN THE MANNER AND FORM EXPLAINED IN THE NOTICE.

Dated: July 18, 2024

