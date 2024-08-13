Crescent Innovations reports strong interest in asset sale

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Innovations Inc. reports that activity surrounding sale of its joint, bone and skin repair technology remains strong even at this late date. Crescent Innovations had previously announced the sealed bid deadline for sale of its assets had been moved to September 13, 2024 due to high interest.

Al Prescott noted that, “Not only has the activity in tissue regeneration been brisk, but the veterinary, agricultural and waste water treatment interest has increased.”

Poly-gamma-glutamic acid, and the other associated technologies, are novel biological polymers with unique and relevant properties to large and diverse market areas. They include;

Medical device – osteoarthritis, joint repair and bone repair

Wound care – diabetic ulcer, burns and skin repair

Beauty – injectable beauty compounds similar to botox

Seeding and fertilizing

And Waste water recovery

Drinking water purification

Chris Finn, is president of the advisory firm Alternotio which Crescent Innovations has retained Alternotio to sell these assets using a sealed bid sales process. The assets will be sold at a sealed bid sale on September 13, 2024, at noon. Parties interested in purchasing any or all of the assets must sign a confidentiality agreement, which can be obtained by contacting Chris Finn at info@alternotio.com or calling +1 (978) 882-2586. Negotiated offers are welcome, but any negotiated sale must be concluded prior to opening bids on the date specified above and must conform to the terms set forth for sealed bids.

About Crescent Innovations Inc.

Crescent Innovations Inc. is a firm focused on the development of biological polymers to create non surgical regenerative solutions for chronic conditions. The firm currently is focused on innovating technology to solve TMJ disorders and singular maladies. If interested in TMJ disorders, please contact Crescent Innovations directly at www.crescentinnovations.com

About Alternotio.

Alternotio is an advisory firm, that specializes in the sale of non-lead and distressed intellectual property. Alternotio occasionally works with unique tangible assets that have a substantial intellectual property component.

Contacts:

Al Prescott, alprescott@crescentinnovations

Chris Finn, info@alternotio.com