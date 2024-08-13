Verusen Named to Inc. 5000 List for 2024, Joins Ranks of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in America

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 682%, Verusen Ranks No. 887

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verusen , the industry leader driving AI-powered MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) Material Optimization, today announced it has been named to this year’s Inc. 5000 , the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



“Being recognized by Inc. for the first time in the Inc. 5000 marks a significant milestone for Verusen,” said Scott Matthews , CEO of Verusen. “This noteworthy achievement celebrates our rapid growth and validates the critical impact of our AI-driven solutions in MRO inventory optimization. It fuels our commitment to further innovation and delivering exceptional customer results worldwide.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

“Securing a position on the Inc. 5000 list highlights our team's relentless dedication and innovative spirit,” said Paul Noble , Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Verusen. “This recognition validates the transformative power of our AI-driven software and approach in revolutionizing MRO inventory optimization, spend analytics, risk optimization, and supply chain intelligence for asset-intensive industries. We are honored to be in the company of such distinguished organizations and look forward to continuing to accelerate our growth and impact in the years to come.”

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Verusen

Verusen is a leading Supply Chain Intelligence company providing MRO Inventory Optimization and Spend Analytics focused on helping global asset-intensive manufacturers streamline their MRO supply and materials management strategy. Verusen utilizes artificial intelligence to harmonize disparate data across enterprise systems to provide complex supply chains with true visibility for supply through inventory planning and procurement intelligence. This helps organizations reduce risk, optimize working capital, and ensure production uptime to meet customer needs. The result is a foundation organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and scale supply chain maturity initiatives. Headquartered in Atlanta, Verusen has been named one of Georgia’s Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on X/Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .