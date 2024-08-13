NATIONAL EVENT IN CAPITAL SHINES LIGHT ON MODERN RENAISSANCE ARTIST

Sculptors Howard and Mostow check installation of A Soldiers Journey Master Sculptor Sabin Howard checks Flag placement A Soldier Sculptor Charlie Mostow onsite with A Soldiers Journey Master Sculptor Sabin Howard points to Flag placement

Master sculptor Sabin Howard designed, created, and sculpted A Soldier’s Journey, the sculptural heart of the WWI Memorial being installed in Washington, DC

We transformed a modern park 150 yards from the White House into a sacred space. We made the focus a classical sculpture that speaks of rising to the occasion. The space is elevated and commemorative.” — Sabin Howard

KENT, CT, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Master sculptor Sabin Howard designed, created, and sculpted A Soldier’s Journey, the sculptural heart of the National WWI Memorial being installed in Washington, DC.

After a nine year marathon, sculptor Sabin Howard finally stands before his mammoth monument in Washington, DC. He is on-site, checking the assembly of the 38 figure relief A Soldier’s Journey that commemorates the 4.7 million men and women who served in the Great War. His assistant sculptor Charlie Mostow stands with him, filming and conferring.

The United States was slow to enter the war in 1917 and has been even slower to establish a memorial to the brave doughboys and nurses who left home to defend freedom and to support our allies. The National WWI Memorial, being put in place in Pershing Park, some 150 yards from the White House, has waited to be created and installed until after the Vietnam Memorial, the Korean Memorial, and the WWII Memorial.

Widely known as America’s Michelangelo, Howard surveys his handiwork as Grunley Construction of Baltimore and Pangolin-Editions Foundry of Stroud, UK work together to fit the bronze figures into place against the backdrop of the 60’ long, 10’ high bronze relief wall. Pennsylvania Avenue was shut down at dawn some 10 days ago and cranes rolled in to hoist sections of the 25 ton sculpture into place. Welders from Pangolin work to secure the figures.

Howard will apply the final patination on-site by hand, as he sculpted the vast masterwork. Howard is renowned for using modern tech in the early phases of armature-building to speed up the process, and then for working by hand, as sculptors have done for millennia. Howard and Mostow sculpted A Soldier’s Journey with models posed on stands in front of them.

Their dedication to excellence in their art is a fitting way to honor Those Who Shall Not Be Forgotten.

As First Things magazine states, “To erect a sculpted memorial is to make a statement: “We will remember.” Bronze, stone, marble, steel—the very matter of sculpture wills its permanence. To forge a collective memory is the sacred responsibility entrusted to the sculptor commissioned to create a public memorial. The purpose of his art is to direct a nation’s gaze back over its past with reverence and gratitude; it is also to cast our values, ideals, and faith irrevocably into the future.”

Mostow adds, “I’ve told the story of A Soldiers Journey to passersby during the install which evoked tears. I can’t wait for the public to experience it up close and personal on the 13th. ”

Patinating the piece will not be Howard and Mostow’s final engagement with this magnificent work of art.

Howard will illuminate A Soldier’s Journey in a candlelit ceremony at dusk on September 13, General Pershing’s birthday. Mostow will be at Howard’s side for the solemn event, which will be attended by dignitaries, notables, celebrities, and veterans of all branches of the armed services. This event will be live-streamed and covered by national television as well as media from around the globe.

