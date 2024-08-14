Global In Situ Hybridization Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

In Situ Hybridization Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The in situ hybridization market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years, with its size expanding from $1.57 billion in 2023 to $1.72 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This growth is attributed to the early adoption in research, advancements in molecular biology tools, the development of diagnostic applications, shifts in biomedical research focus, and increased investment in biotechnology. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $2.51 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%, driven by the rising adoption in clinical diagnostics, increased funding for research and development, automation and high-throughput solutions, and broader applications in neuroscience and pathology.

Rising Demand for Cancer Diagnostics Drives Market Expansion

The surge in cancer cases is a key factor propelling the growth of the in situ hybridization market. In-situ hybridization techniques are crucial for identifying specific genetic alterations in cancer cells, such as gene amplifications, deletions, translocations, and rearrangements. According to the American Cancer Society, 1,958,310 new cancer cases and 609,820 cancer deaths are projected in the United States in 2023, highlighting the urgent need for advanced diagnostic tools. This increasing incidence of cancer is significantly driving the demand for in-situ hybridization technologies.

Key Players and Technological Advancements

Major companies operating in the in situ hybridization market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio SB Inc., BioGenex Laboratories, Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc., and Agilent Technologies Inc., among others. These companies are focusing on technological advancements to maintain their competitive edge. For instance, Bio-Techne Corporation launched RNAscope technology and DNAscope Assays in April 2021. RNAscope allows for the direct visualization of single-molecule transcription with single-cell resolution, while DNAscope facilitates the creation of probes for DNA targets and visualization in formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded tissues.

Market Trends Shaping the Future

Several trends are shaping the future of the in situ hybridization market, including advancements in molecular biology, expanding research applications, diagnostic application growth, and increasing demand for personalized medicine. The rise in funding for biomedical research is also contributing to market expansion, particularly as the technology becomes more integrated into clinical diagnostics and research settings.

Market Segmentation

• Product Type: Analytical Instruments, Kits and Reagents, Software and Services, Other Products • Technique: Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) • Probe: Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA), Ribonucleic Acid (RNA)

• Application: Cancer, Cytogenetics, Developmental Biology, Infectious Diseases, Other Applications

• End-Use: Research and Diagnostic Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Academic Institutes, Other End-Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America led the in situ hybridization market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This shift underscores the expanding opportunities in emerging markets and the growing adoption of in situ hybridization technologies across different regions.

