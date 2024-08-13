Submit Release
Studio City International Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

MACAU, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) (“Studio City” or the “Company”), a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau, today reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Total operating revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were US$161.5 million, compared with total operating revenues of US$115.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to the continued recovery in inbound tourism in Macau during the second quarter of 2024, and the ramp up of operations following the opening of Studio City Phase 2 in April 2023, which led to an increase in revenue from casino contract and higher non-gaming revenues.

Studio City Casino generated gross gaming revenues of US$339.3 million and US$214.5 million for the second quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Studio City Casino’s rolling chip volume was US$813.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 versus US$789.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. The rolling chip win rate was 2.97% in the second quarter of 2024 versus 1.43% in the second quarter of 2023. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$955.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with US$716.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 30.1% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 25.5% in the second quarter of 2023.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2024 was US$842.4 million, compared with US$595.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 3.3% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 3.4% in the second quarter of 2023.

Revenue from casino contract was US$62.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with revenue from casino contract of US$31.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. Revenue from casino contract is net of gaming taxes and the costs incurred in connection with the on-going operation of the Studio City Casino which are deducted by Melco Resorts (Macau) Limited, the gaming operator of the Studio City Casino (the “Gaming Operator”).

Total gaming taxes and the costs incurred in connection with the on-going operation of the Studio City Casino deducted from gross gaming revenues were US$277.2 million and US$183.3 million in the second quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Total non-gaming revenues at Studio City for the second quarter of 2024 were US$99.4 million, compared with US$84.0 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2024 was US$3.0 million, compared with operating loss of US$18.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Studio City generated Adjusted EBITDA(1) of US$54.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$29.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. The change was mainly attributable to the increase in revenue from casino contract and higher non-gaming revenues.

Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited for the second quarter of 2024 was US$33.4 million, compared with net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited of US$48.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. The net loss attributable to participation interest was US$3.1 million and US$4.6 million in the second quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were US$34.9 million, which mainly included interest expense of US$33.6 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$50.3 million were recorded in the second quarter of 2024, of which US$0.8 million was related to the amortization expense for the land use right.

The Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended June 30, 2024 referred to in the earnings release of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (“Melco”) dated August 13, 2024 (“Melco’s earnings release”) was US$25.0 million more than the Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in this press release. The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in this press release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in Melco’s earnings release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between the Company and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in Melco’s earnings release does not reflect certain gaming concession related costs and certain intercompany costs related to the table games operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of June 30, 2024 aggregated to US$186.1 million (December 31, 2023: US$228.2 million), including US$0.1 million of restricted cash (December 31, 2023: US$0.1 million). Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was US$2.23 billion (December 31, 2023: US$2.34 billion), a reduction of US$100 million primarily as a result of the cash tender offer for the 6.000% senior notes due 2025 issued by Studio City Finance Limited, compared to the total debt balance as of March 31, 2024.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2024 were US$14.3 million.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Studio City International Holdings Limited (the “Company”) may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the pace of recovery from the impact of COVID-19 on our business, our industry and the global economy, (ii) risks associated with the amended Macau gaming law and its implementation by the Macau government, (iii) changes in the gaming market and visitations in Macau, (iv) capital and credit market volatility, (v) local and global economic conditions, (vi) our anticipated growth strategies, (vii) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (viii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “target”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, property charges and other and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is presented exclusively as supplemental disclosures because management believes it is widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure our operating performance and to compare our operating performance with those of our competitors.
   
  The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA because it is used by some investors as a way to measure a company’s ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures, and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported similar measures as supplements to financial measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, in particular, U.S. GAAP or International Financial Reporting Standards. However, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating income/loss as an indicator of the Company’s performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Unlike net income/loss, Adjusted EBITDA does not include depreciation and amortization or interest expense and, therefore, do not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. The Company recognizes these limitations and uses Adjusted EBITDA as only one of several comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance.
   
  Such U.S. GAAP measurements include operating income/loss, net income/loss, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, taxes and other recurring and nonrecurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA. Also, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. The use of Adjusted EBITDA has material limitations as an analytical tool, as Adjusted EBITDA does not include all items that impact our net income/loss. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.
   
(2) “Adjusted net income/loss” is net income/loss before pre-opening costs, property charges and other and loss on extinguishment of debt, net of participation interest and taxes. Adjusted net income/loss is presented as supplemental disclosure because management believes it provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our performance, in addition to income/loss computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net income/loss may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income/loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.
   

About Studio City International Holdings Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MSC), is a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. For more information about the Company, please visit www.studiocity-macau.com.

The Company is majority owned by Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, a company with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO).

For the investment community, please contact:
Jeanny Kim
Senior Vice President, Group Treasurer
Tel: +852 2598 3698
Email: jeannykim@melco-resorts.com

For media enquiries, please contact:
Chimmy Leung
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
Tel: +852 31513765
Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com

 
Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2024
   2023
   2024
   2023
                       
Operating revenues:                      
Revenue from casino contract $ 62,080     $ 31,208     $ 128,967     $ 49,932  
Rooms   37,675       26,376       76,198       39,272  
Food and beverage   23,977       14,051       42,899       23,316  
Entertainment   16,200       32,361       24,592       34,038  
Services fee   16,335       8,059       28,763       14,262  
Mall   4,392       2,502       8,712       4,638  
Retail and other   836       677       1,521       1,243  
Total operating revenues   161,495       115,234       311,652       166,701  
                       
Operating costs and expenses:                      
Costs related to casino contract   (8,950 )     (7,109 )     (17,108 )     (13,968 )
Rooms   (12,562 )     (6,503 )     (23,978 )     (9,905 )
Food and beverage   (20,318 )     (12,530 )     (37,965 )     (20,770 )
Entertainment   (15,382 )     (30,089 )     (24,645 )     (31,482 )
Mall   (1,764 )     (1,112 )     (3,398 )     (1,488 )
Retail and other   (610 )     (581 )     (1,057 )     (954 )
General and administrative   (47,684 )     (28,226 )     (83,076 )     (49,961 )
Pre-opening costs   (747 )     (4,833 )     (806 )     (9,997 )
Amortization of land use right   (827 )     (824 )     (1,653 )     (1,648 )
Depreciation and amortization   (49,499 )     (41,885 )     (98,795 )     (71,632 )
Property charges and other   (180 )     (193 )     (120 )     (483 )
Total operating costs and expenses   (158,523 )     (133,885 )     (292,601 )     (212,288 )
Operating income (loss)   2,972       (18,651 )     19,051       (45,587 )
Non-operating income (expenses):                      
Interest income   1,328       2,798       2,916       5,352  
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized   (33,646 )     (36,345 )     (68,437 )     (57,444 )
Other financing costs   (104 )     (103 )     (208 )     (206 )
Foreign exchange (losses) gains, net   (1,656 )     (746 )     (336 )     3,213  
Other expenses, net   -       (62 )     -       (61 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt   (869 )     -       (869 )     -  
Total non-operating expenses, net   (34,947 )     (34,458 )     (66,934 )     (49,146 )
Loss before income tax   (31,975 )     (53,109 )     (47,883 )     (94,733 )
Income tax (expense) benefit   (4,603 )     46       (4,646 )     66  
Net loss   (36,578 )     (53,063 )     (52,529 )     (94,667 )
Net loss attributable to participation interest   3,147       4,565       4,519       8,144  
Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited $ (33,431 )   $ (48,498 )   $ (48,010 )   $ (86,523 )
                       
Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share:                        
Basic and diluted $ (0.043 )   $ (0.063 )   $ (0.062 )   $ (0.112 )
                       
Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per ADS:                      
Basic and diluted $ (0.174 )   $ (0.252 )   $ (0.249 )   $ (0.449 )
                       
Weighted average Class A ordinary shares outstanding used in net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share calculation:                      
Basic and diluted   770,352,700       770,352,700       770,352,700       770,352,700  


Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 
    June 30,       December 31,  
    2024       2023  
  (Unaudited)      
ASSETS          
           
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 185,921     $ 228,040  
Accounts receivable, net   2,200       2,281  
Receivables from affiliated companies   8,479       40,969  
Inventories   6,069       5,763  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   24,535       38,997  
Total current assets   227,204       316,050  
           
Property and equipment, net   2,703,931       2,775,806  
Intangible assets, net   -       5  
Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets   42,586       27,787  
Restricted cash   130       130  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   11,612       11,619  
Land use right, net   103,693       105,304  
Total assets $ 3,089,156     $ 3,236,701  
           
LIABILITIES, SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AND PARTICIPATION INTEREST            
           
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable $ 2,513     $ 2,454  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   127,300       135,514  
Income tax payable   4,356       10  
Payables to affiliated companies   26,893       18,799  
Total current liabilities   161,062       156,777  
           
Long-term debt, net   2,234,024       2,335,173  
Other long-term liabilities   3,761       3,209  
Deferred tax liabilities, net   610       309  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   11,693       12,250  
Total liabilities   2,411,150       2,507,718  
           
Shareholders’ equity and participation interest:          
Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001; 1,927,488,240 shares authorized; 770,352,700 shares issued and outstanding   77       77  
Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001; 72,511,760 shares authorized; 72,511,760 shares issued and outstanding   7       7  
Additional paid-in capital   2,477,359       2,477,359  
Accumulated other comprehensive losses   (11,237 )     (12,656 )
Accumulated losses   (1,846,693 )     (1,798,683 )
Total shareholders’ equity   619,513       666,104  
Participation interest   58,493       62,879  
Total shareholders’ equity and participation interest   678,006       728,983  
Total liabilities, shareholders’ equity and participation interest $ 3,089,156     $ 3,236,701  


Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited to
Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2024   2023
   2024
   2023
                       
Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited $ (33,431 )   $ (48,498 )   $ (48,010 )   $ (86,523 )
Pre-opening costs   747       4,833       806       9,997  
Property charges and other   180       193       120       483  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   869       -       869       -  
Income tax impact on adjustments   (12 )     -       (12 )     -  
Participation interest impact on adjustments   (154 )     (433 )     (154 )     (902 )
Adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited $ (31,801 )   $ (43,905 )   $ (46,381 )   $ (76,945 )
                       
Adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share:                      
Basic and diluted $ (0.041 )   $ (0.057 )   $ (0.060 )   $ (0.100 )
                       
Adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per ADS:                      
Basic and diluted $ (0.165 )   $ (0.228 )   $ (0.241 )   $ (0.400 )
                       
Weighted average Class A ordinary shares outstanding used in adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share calculation:                      
Basic and diluted   770,352,700       770,352,700       770,352,700       770,352,700  


Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
                           
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
               
Operating income (loss) $ 2,972     $ (18,651 )   $ 19,051     $ (45,587 )
Pre-opening costs   747       4,833       806       9,997  
Depreciation and amortization   50,326       42,709       100,448       73,280  
Property charges and other   180       193       120       483  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,225     $ 29,084     $ 120,425     $ 38,173  


Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited
to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
                       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2024
   2023
   2024
   2023
               
Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited $ (33,431 )   $ (48,498 )   $ (48,010 )   $ (86,523 )
Net loss attributable to participation interest   (3,147 )     (4,565 )     (4,519 )     (8,144 )
Net loss   (36,578 )     (53,063 )     (52,529 )     (94,667 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   4,603       (46 )     4,646       (66 )
Interest and other non-operating expenses, net   34,947       34,458       66,934       49,146  
Depreciation and amortization   50,326       42,709       100,448       73,280  
Property charges and other   180       193       120       483  
Pre-opening costs   747       4,833       806       9,997  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,225     $ 29,084     $ 120,425     $ 38,173  


Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Data Schedule
           
      Three Months Ended
   Six Months Ended
      June 30,   June 30,
        2024       2023       2024       2023  
Room Statistics:
              
    Average daily rate (3) $ 157     $ 153     $ 158     $ 134  
    Occupancy per available room   96 %     91 %     96 %     85 %
    Revenue per available room (4) $ 150     $ 140     $ 151     $ 114  
                   
Other Information:
              
    Average number of table games   252       246       249       246  
    Average number of gaming machines   641       662       656       670  
    Table games win per unit per day (5) $ 13,563     $ 8,683     $ 13,300     $ 7,289  
    Gaming machines win per unit per day (6) $ 476     $ 333     $ 456     $ 302  
                   
(3) Average daily rate is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total occupied rooms including complimentary rooms
(4) Revenue per available room is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available
(5) Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, non-discretionary incentives (including the point-loyalty programs) as administered by the Gaming Operator and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis
(6) Gaming machines win per unit per day is shown before non-discretionary incentives (including the point-loyalty programs) as administered by the Gaming Operator and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis

