Medical Imaging Market to Reach USD 60.0 Billion by 2031, Growing at 5.2% CAGR | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Medical Imaging Market will attain a value of USD 60.0 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2024-2031). With the increasing prevalence of chronic cardiovascular diseases and the restructuring of health care systems, there has been an increased emphasis on early detection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that coronary artery disease (CAD) affects 18.2 million adults each year in the United States. Diagnostic imaging uses various imaging techniques to obtain visual images of the body for diagnosis and treatment. This includes various forms of capturing images of the human body for diagnosis and treatment, and thus play an important role in improving overall health. 350 million tests are done for pediatric patients. This, coupled with the increasing emphasis by government agencies on early detection to control healthcare costs, is influencing the number of patients undergoing x-ray, magnetic resonance and computed tomography scans worldwide.

Medical Imaging Market Overview:

Key Market Drivers Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases





MRI Segment to Dominate Due to Increased Field Power

MRI provides detailed and versatile soft tissue imaging, making muscle, musculoskeletal, and gastrointestinal imaging important. As a non-ionizing imaging modality, MRI has a better safety profile, especially for repeat imaging and imaging in vulnerable populations. Continuous advances in MRI technology, including increased field power and functional imaging capabilities, contribute to its continued dominance.



Ultrasound Equipment Segment to Drive Market Due to Increased Demand for Advanced Equipment

The ultrasound equipment segment which has contributed to the global demand for ray equipment is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. Due to unmet needs and increased demand for advanced equipment for healthcare systems worldwide, new ergonomic devices with clinical control such as portable ultrasounds are being introduced to the market.

North America is Dominating Due to Increasing Number of Patients

North America is expected to be the dominating region. Increasing number of patients receiving diagnostic imaging in the country is driving the growth of the medical imaging market in this region. Rapid adoption of new imaging techniques in the United States and Canada and continued R&D activities contribute to the company’s market leadership.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to diagnostic devices a due to increasing growth and demand. Furthermore, the highly installed and aging camera market in Asia-Pacific is presenting an attractive opportunity for market players.

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Growing Number of Diagnostic Imaging Procedures

Restraints

Less Adoption of Advanced Imaging Equipment Limits the Growth

Hospital's Selective Behavior

Prominent Players in Medical Imaging Market

The following are the Top Medical Imaging Companies

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Carestream Health

Hitachi Medical Systems

Samsung Medison

Esaote S.p.A.

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Mindray Medical International Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

Varian Medical Systems

Curium Pharma

Bracco Imaging S.p.A.

