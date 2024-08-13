Gain New Skills While Earning Extra Income as a Seasonal Tax Pro with H&R Block

Join the H&R Block team to grow your tax prep expertise while helping others

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 1 in 3 Americans earn money through side hustles1, which can be a powerful tool for generating extra income. H&R Block (NYSE: HRB), a global leader in tax preparation services, is currently hiring tax pros across the country, offering remote-friendly seasonal work opportunities. H&R Block prepared more than 20 million tax returns in 2024 and is now hiring tax pros to bolster its renowned team. Great candidates are those who are passionate about helping others and empowering customers through tax services and financial advice.



“Our tax pros are the backbone of our company, and we are seeking individuals who are eager to learn, grow, and make a meaningful impact in the lives of our clients,” said Mark Darling, SVP of U.S. Retail Operations for H&R Block. “H&R Block has been a trusted brand for 70 years and we pride ourselves on cultivating a culture for our associates that fosters collaboration, innovation, and personal growth, making it an exceptional environment for both seasonal and year-round work," said Darling.

Seasonal tax professionals play a crucial role in the financial well-being of individuals and businesses during tax season, offering a unique opportunity for those looking to gain valuable experience and make a significant impact. Working as an H&R Block tax pro involves preparing and filing tax returns, staying updated on the latest tax codes and regulations, and providing expert advice to clients. To support the success of our tax pros and provide training, H&R Block offers an Income Tax Course which is a comprehensive resource helping teach the knowledge and skills required to professionally prepare taxes.

“I was a stay-at-home mom when I came across an ad for an H&R Block income tax course. I loved math and numbers and thought it would be fun to take the course. I enjoyed the course, passed it, and applied for a position with H&R Block because I wanted to be around adults and bring in some extra income for the family,” said Janet Freeman, Senior Tax Analyst for H&R Block.

Now more than two decades later, Janet says she’s gotten more joy out of the job than she could have imagined, largely due to her loyal clients who have become like family to her.

“I love helping my clients with all things taxes. I have a few clients who have come to me all 24 years. I love catching up with them every year and seeing their families grow. My first tax season I had a young couple that had just gotten married and were starting out in their careers. I have watched their family grow to a family of five, with their oldest child graduating from college and now engaged.” Freeman added.

H&R Block tax pros can make a significant impact on thousands of Americans during a crucial financial moment in their lives. It's more than a job; it's an opportunity to forge lasting connections and better the community.

Apply now and start down the path to becoming a trusted tax professional with H&R Block.

