Golden Matrix Group Announces Strong Second Quarter Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI)(“Golden Matrix”, “GMGI” or the “Company”), a developer and licensor of online gaming platforms, systems, and gaming content, is pleased to announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 and year to date, demonstrating robust growth and continued operational success.

The full visual presentation and the earnings call can be accessed on the Golden Matrix Group website at goldenmatrix.com/events-presentations/

Second quarter consolidated revenue grew 75% to $39.4 million, compared to the second quarter of 2023, a continuation of the strong trend shown in the last quarter whilst YTD revenue grew by 41% to $64.3 million, compared to the first half of 2023.

grew 75% to $39.4 million, compared to the second quarter of 2023, a continuation of the strong trend shown in the last quarter whilst YTD revenue grew by 41% to $64.3 million, compared to the first half of 2023. Second quarter consolidated gross profits increased by 31% to $21.7 million and YTD gross profits also increased by 17% to $39.4 million, each compared to the same periods in 2023.

increased by 31% to $21.7 million and YTD gross profits also increased by 17% to $39.4 million, each compared to the same periods in 2023. Second Quarter Net Income of $15,000 impacted by non-cash items as well as considerable one-off acquisition, restructuring and implementation costs related to the recent acquisition.



of $15,000 impacted by non-cash items as well as considerable one-off acquisition, restructuring and implementation costs related to the recent acquisition. Second quarter consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (AEBITDA) was consistent at $5 million, compared to the second quarter of 2023, while recognising the one-time costs of completion and implementation of the Meridianbet – Golden Matrix acquisition. *



was consistent at $5 million, compared to the second quarter of 2023, while recognising the one-time costs of completion and implementation of the Meridianbet – Golden Matrix acquisition. * Shareholders’ equity of the Company grew 52% to $89.5 million, compared to December 31, 2023.

of the Company grew 52% to $89.5 million, compared to December 31, 2023. Net Debt Leverage ratio of only 1.6 as of June 30, 2024. *

ratio of only 1.6 as of June 30, 2024. Cash on hand as of 31st July at over $40 million, a 96% increase over December 31, 2023, cash on hand of $20.4 million.

Brian Goodman, CEO of Golden Matrix Group, commented, “I am pleased to report that the consolidation of Meridianbet has been seamless, and we have gained strong momentum following the acquisition, as evidenced by our successful results. Our second quarter delivered exceptional results, driven by operational success across all business units. We have maintained high performance through product diversity and cross-platform initiatives.”

Zoran Milošević, CEO of Meridianbet, added, "Meridianbet’s key performance indicators for this quarter reflect its strong performance, ongoing growth and market expansion.

“The solid results of this past quarter are further evidence of our belief that our strategy and positioning to capture the opportunities ahead of us are sound and are expected to lead to further growth and scale.

“The quarter has been marked by significant achievements and promising opportunities and I am excited about the future of this newly consolidated and diversified business.”

The full visual presentation and the webcast earnings call can be accessed on the Golden Matrix Group website at goldenmatrix.com/events-presentations/

For additional information on Golden Matrix’s financial performance, please refer to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which has been filed with the SEC today and is available at https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/gmgi/sec-filings or www.sec.gov .

* Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Net Debt Leverage are non-GAAP financial measures. See also “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Earnings excluding Interest Expense, Interest Income, Tax, Depreciation Expense, Amortization Expense, Stock-based Compensation Expense and Restructuring Costs" and “Reconciliation of Net Debt and Leverage Calculation”, included in the tables at the end of this release.

In terms of GAAP accounting and Meridianbet being the accounting acquirer, the comparisons presented are correctly stated and are reflective of our new structure. Comparisons presented in terms of GAAP are the consolidated Company’s results against Meridianbet Group historical results and not against Golden Matrix Group’s, historical results.

For more information, please visit our website at goldenmatrix.com .

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group , based in Las Vegas, NV, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients and RKings , its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. The Company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico.

Meridianbet Group , founded in 2001 and acquired by Golden Matrix in 2024, is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 15 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa and South America. Meridianbet Group’s successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, thus allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies and with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online and mobile.

The companies’ sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA or AEBITDA, Net Debt and Net Debt Leverage, which are discussed above, are “non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures” presented as a supplemental measure of the Company’s performance. Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Net Debt Leverage are not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest expense, interest income, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and also excludes stock-based compensation expense and restructuring costs. Net Debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Net Debt Leverage Ratio is defined as net debt as of the balance sheet date divided by annualized adjusted EBITDA for the quarter then ended. We believe that using Net Debt and Net Debt Leverage Ratio is useful to investors in determining our leverage ratio since we could choose to use cash and cash equivalents to retire debt. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because we believe it provides additional useful information to investors due to the various noncash items during the period. Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Net Debt Leverage are not recognized in accordance with GAAP, are unaudited, and have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Net Debt Leverage do not reﬂect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments; Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Net Debt Leverage do not reﬂect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Net Debt Leverage do not reﬂect the signiﬁcant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments; although depreciation and amortization are noncash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Net Debt Leverage do not reﬂect any cash requirements for such replacements; and other companies in this industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Net Debt Leverage differently than the Company does, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company’s presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. For more information on these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures, please see the section titled “Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Earnings excluding Interest Expense, Interest Income, Depreciation Expense, Amortization Expense, Stock-based Compensation Expense and Restructuring Costs” and “Reconciliation of Net Debt and Leverage Calculation”, included at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this press release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“forward-looking statements”). Words such as “strategy,” “expects,” “continues,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “would,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “projects,” “goals,” “targets” and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements.

Important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the amount, timing, and sources of funding for the Company’s repurchase program, the fact that common share repurchases may not be conducted in the timeframe or in the manner the Company expects, or at all, the ability of the Company to obtain the funding required to pay certain Meridianbet Group acquisition post-closing obligations, the terms of such funding, potential dilution caused thereby and/or covenants agreed to in connection therewith; potential lawsuits regarding the acquisition; dilution caused by the terms of an outstanding convertible note and warrants, the Company’s ability to pay amounts due under the convertible note and covenants associated therewith and penalties which could be due under the convertible note and securities purchase agreement related thereto for failure to comply with the terms thereof; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which the Company operates; the effect on the Company and its operations of the ongoing Ukraine/Russia conflict and the conflict in Israel, changing interest rates and inflation, and risks of recessions; the need for additional financing, the terms of such financing and the availability of such financing; the ability of the Company and/or its subsidiaries to obtain additional gaming licenses; the ability of the Company to manage growth; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions and the availability of funding for such acquisitions; disruptions caused by acquisitions; dilution caused by fund raising, the conversion of outstanding preferred stock, convertible securities and/or acquisitions; the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the Company’s expectations for future growth, revenues, and profitability; the Company’s expectations regarding future plans and timing thereof; the Company’s reliance on its management; the fact that the sellers of the Meridianbet Group hold voting control over the Company; related party relationships; the potential effect of economic downturns, recessions, increases in interest rates and inflation, and market conditions, decreases in discretionary spending and therefore demand for our products and services, and increases in the cost of capital, related thereto, among other affects thereof, on the Company’s operations and prospects; the Company’s ability to protect proprietary information; the ability of the Company to compete in its market; the effect of current and future regulation, the Company’s ability to comply with regulations and potential penalties in the event it fails to comply with such regulations and changes in the enforcement and interpretation of existing laws and regulations and the adoption of new laws and regulations that may unfavorably impact our business; the risks associated with gaming fraud, user cheating and cyber-attacks; risks associated with systems failures and failures of technology and infrastructure on which the Company’s programs rely; foreign exchange and currency risks; the outcome of contingencies, including legal proceedings in the normal course of business; the ability to compete against existing and new competitors; the ability to manage expenses associated with sales and marketing and necessary general and administrative and technology investments; and general consumer sentiment and economic conditions that may affect levels of discretionary customer purchases of the Company’s products, including potential recessions and global economic slowdowns. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this press release are reasonable, we provide no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved.Other important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements included in this communication are described in the Company’s publicly-filed reports, including, but not limited to, under the “Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s periodic and current filings with the SEC, including the Form 10-Qs and Form 10-Ks, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 31, 2023 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and future periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10‑Q. These reports are available at www.sec.gov.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete, and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company’s future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by the Company. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Connect with us:

X - https://twitter.com/gmgi_official

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/goldenmatrixgroup/

Golden Matrix Group

ir@goldenmatrix.com

ICR

Investors:

Brett Milotte

Brett.Milotte@icrinc.com

Press:

Brian Ruby

Brian.Ruby@icrinc.com





Golden Matrix Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets As of As of 30-Jun-24 31-Dec-23 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,829,744 $ 20,405,296 Accounts receivable, net 7,224,485 2,674,967 Accounts receivable – related parties 761,233 399,580 Taxes receivable 428,594 997,778 Inventory 3,340,198 133,905 Prepaid expenses 1,514,567 328,400 Other current assets 2,456,557 1,989,476 Total current assets 48,555,378 26,929,402 Non-current assets: Goodwill & intangible assets, net 105,176,593 15,107,422 Property, plant & equipment, net 27,745,235 27,826,594 Investments 230,402 237,828 Deposits 5,748,865 5,586,495 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,064,117 4,147,375 Other non-current assets 17,129 17,864 Total non-current assets 142,982,341 52,923,578 Total assets $ 191,537,719 $ 79,852,980 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 9,364,065 $ 8,751,562 Accounts payable - related parties 22,228 12,605 Current portion of operating lease liability 1,686,724 2,299,317 Current portion of long-term loan 6,030,876 - Taxes payable 3,197,227 6,137,513 Other current liabilities 1,079,981 581,644 Contingent liability 632,100 - Current portion of consideration payable 29,300,000 Total current liabilities 51,313,201 17,782,641 Non-current liabilities: Non-current portion of operating lease liability 2,280,408 1,795,870 Non-current portion of long-term loan 19,420,224 - Other non-current liabilities 132,373 287,920 Non-current portion of consideration payable - Meridian acquisition 25,000,000 - Convertible note 3,000,000 - Total non-current liabilities 49,833,005 2,083,790 Total liabilities $ 101,146,206 $ 19,866,431 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized - - Preferred stock, Series B: $0.00001 par value, 1,000 shares designated, 1,000 and 0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Preferred stock, Series C: $0.00001 par value, 1,000 shares designated, 1,000 and 1,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Common stock: $0.00001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 120,801,977 and 83,475,190 shares issued and outstanding, respectively $ 1,208 $ 835 Stock payable 120,000 - Stock payable - related party 30,166 - Additional paid-in capital 32,210,148 3,044,894 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (5,413,521 ) (3,307,578 ) Accumulated earnings 62,582,800 59,296,675 Total shareholders’ equity of GMGI 89,530,801 59,034,826 Noncontrolling interests 860,712 951,723 Total equity 90,391,513 59,986,549 Total liabilities and equity $ 191,537,719 $ 79,852,980





Golden Matrix Group, Inc and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 39,415,242 $ 22,578,810 $ 64,265,829 $ 45,515,122 Cost of goods sold (17,729,700 ) (6,040,914 ) (24,888,357 ) (11,826,572 ) Gross profit 21,685,542 16,537,896 39,377,472 33,688,550 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 21,560,430 12,610,305 35,558,239 24,933,761 Income from operations 125,112 3,927,591 3,819,233 8,754,789 Other income (expense): Interest expense (32,484 ) (19,523 ) (36,855 ) (27,881 ) Interest earned 69,666 6,260 104,548 9,725 Foreign exchange loss (131,458 ) (92,384 ) (118,521 ) (45,331 ) Other income 509,759 312,637 1,002,909 506,227 Total other income 415,483 206,990 952,081 442,740 Net income before tax 540,595 4,134,581 4,771,314 9,197,529 Provision for income taxes 524,969 418,241 806,666 831,537 Net income $ 15,626 $ 3,716,340 $ 3,964,648 $ 8,365,992 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (49,299 ) 90,290 (91,011 ) 129,388 Net income attributable to GMGI $ 64,925 $ 3,626,050 $ 4,055,659 $ 8,236,604 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 120,582,719 83,475,190 102,028,954 83,475,190 Diluted 128,455,184 83,475,190 105,965,187 83,475,190 Net income per ordinary share attributable to GMGI: Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.10 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.10 Net income 15,626 3,716,340 3,964,648 8,365,992 Foreign currency translation adjustments (301,263 ) (666,820 ) (2,105,943 ) 175,775 Comprehensive income (285,637 ) 3,049,520 1,858,705 8,541,767 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (49,299 ) 90,290 (91,011 ) 129,388 Comprehensive income attributable to GMGI (236,338 ) 2,959,230 1,949,716 8,412,379





Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Earnings excluding Interest Expense, Interest Income, Tax, Depreciation Expense, Amortization Expense, Stock-based Compensation Expense, and Restructuring Costs. Three Months Period Ended Six Months Period Ended 30-Jun-24 30-Jun-23 30-Jun-24 30-Jun-23 Net income $ 15,626 $ 3,716,340 $ 3,964,648 $ 8,365,992 + Interest expense 32,484 19,523 36,855 27,881 - Interest income (69,666 ) (6,260 ) (104,548 ) (9,725 ) + Taxes 524,969 418,241 806,666 831,537 + Depreciation 826,664 883,422 2,028,263 1,739,496 + Amortization 1,913,047 475,689 2,355,366 936,652 EBITDA $ 3,243,124 $ 5,506,955 $ 9,087,250 $ 11,891,833 + Stock-based compensation 1,638,052 - 1,638,052 - + Restructuring costs 546,986 35,858 593,349 192,162 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,428,162 $ 5,542,813 $ 11,318,651 $ 12,083,995





Reconciliation of Net Debt and Leverage Calculation Debt $ 68,451,100 Less: cash and cash equivalents 32,829,744 Net debt 35,621,356 Divided by: annualized adjusted EBITDA 21,712,648 Net debt leverage ratio 1.6

Attachment