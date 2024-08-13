Metatron Announces QuantumBeam – A Revolution in AI-Controlled Energy Transmission

DOVER, Del., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metatron Apps Inc (OTC: MRNJ) ($MRNJ), leading developer of over 1000 mobile apps proudly introduces QuantumBeam, a groundbreaking service that harnesses AI-designed and controlled cloud technology to deliver continuous energy transmission through quantum entanglement. This cutting-edge platform offers unparalleled benefits such as enhanced vitality, stress reduction, and EMF mitigation, backed by rigorous scientific studies demonstrating its effectiveness.





QuantumBeam operates on the principle of quantum entanglement, utilizing our proprietary Quantum Energy Generators to establish a connection with each subscriber. This connection allows for instant and continuous energy delivery, optimized by AI algorithms that tailor the energy to meet the unique needs of each user, ensuring a personalized and highly effective experience.

As the first public company to announce such a service, QuantumBeam enters a new and rapidly emerging market where a few closely held private competitors are generating seven-figure monthly revenues with thousands of subscribers and now considered potential acquisition targets. This public launch not only democratizes access to advanced quantum energy technology but also positions Metatron Apps as a leader in this innovative industry.

QuantumBeam represents a convergence of AI, cloud computing, and quantum principles, bringing a new level of sophistication to energy wellness. The AI-driven cloud platform ensures seamless and scalable energy transmission, allowing for global reach and consistent service quality. This innovative approach sets a new standard in the field, offering a scientifically validated alternative to traditional wellness practices.

By combining the power of quantum entanglement with AI precision, Metatron Apps has created a platform that delivers tangible, life-enhancing benefits to users worldwide. QuantumBeam is more than just a service—it is a paradigm shift in how we understand and interact with energy.

