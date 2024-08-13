8 Rivers and Siemens Energy Partner on Development Program of Carbon Capture Power Generation

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 8 Rivers Capital, LLC, a world-leading decarbonization technology and project developer has embarked on the development of a zero-emissions turbine that will create electricity (~270MWe) from captured carbon dioxide with Siemens Energy, one of the world’s leading energy technology companies.



Since the end of 2023, 8 Rivers and Siemens Energy have embarked on development of direct-fired super critical CO 2 turbines across a range of applications and fuel types. The ongoing turbine development program provides line of sight to future commercial projects. Siemens Energy has selected the commercially available generator that will be used with the AFC turbine and is leveraging its technical and supply chain capabilities across the energy spectrum to help aid the world in achieving its emission reduction ambitions.

8 Rivers completed a study with a commercial party which assessed the feasibility of a biomass fueled Allam-Fetvedt Cycle (AFC) negative emissions power system (Biome). This has resulted in the recent signing of an MoU with the aim of commercial deployment. Biome as a power system allows for the generation of low-cost, reliable, negative emissions power while simultaneously generating large volumes of carbon dioxide removal (CDR). Additionally, this announcement complements an earlier press release between 8 Rivers and PacifiCorp for conducting a pre-FEED of a solid fuel AFC zero-emissions power plant in Wyoming. Ahead of Gastech in Houston September 17th – 20th, 8 Rivers and Siemens Energy are pleased to announce their partnership on AFC development and AFC turbines.

“Siemens Energy’s network, industry know-how, and access to the full clean energy supply chain will be crucial to our continued efforts to demonstrate the feasibility of these platforms and lay the foundation for their deployment at-scale around the world,” said Damian Beauchamp, President & Chief Development Officer of 8 Rivers.

“The carbon negative power solutions that we are developing with 8 Rivers and additional project partners are creating a very promising approach of generating utility scale clean energy,” said Joern Schmuecker, Senior Vice President at Siemens Energy’s Gas Services business area.

The partnership will enable 8 Rivers to benefit from Siemens Energy’s proven global network and engineering know-how. Siemens Energy will also provide key equipment including generation, services, compression and grid technologies.

About 8 Rivers Capital, LLC

8 Rivers is a Durham, North Carolina–based climate technology company leading the energy industry towards achieving net zero. Founded in 2008, 8 Rivers is pioneering the clean energy and climate future through the invention and commercialization of infrastructure-scale technologies and projects that enable the global energy transition. The 8 Rivers technology portfolio includes cleantech innovations such as 8RH2, an ultra-low carbon hydrogen production technology, the Allam-Fetvedt Cycle, a transformative low-carbon power cycle, and Calcite, a hyper-efficient direct air capture process. Learn more at www.8Rivers.com .

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy is one of the world’s leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain – from power and heat generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers.

Its wind power subsidiary Siemens Gamesa makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs around 99,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of €31 billion in fiscal year 2023.