Skyward Specialty Enters the Mortgage (Re)insurance Market with Strategic Recruitment of JP Latour

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.™ (Nasdaq: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company") a leader in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) market, announced its entry into the mortgage (re)insurance market.



In support of this new venture, Jean-Philippe “JP” Latour joined the Company as senior vice president in May 2024. Latour brings with him a wealth of expertise, having begun his insurance career with Arch in 2013, where he played a pivotal role in developing reinsurance solutions for the primary mortgage market and government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs). More recently, Latour led Vantage Risk’s entry into the Mortgage Reinsurance market. Prior to his career in insurance, Latour worked in banking and capital markets, specializing in mortgage banking, securitization, and interest rate risk management.

Andrew Robinson, chairman and CEO, commented, “We have received an incredible response from the GSEs, primary insurers and the brokerage community in this market. JP is a known and respected executive and technician in this market. We are fortunate to have him lead this new unit.”

The mortgage (re)insurance unit is the Company’s second reinsurance unit following its entry into the Global Agriculture market in 2023.

Robinson further noted, “Our entry into this market is part of our broader effort to build a well-diversified portfolio where we can execute our Rule Our Niche strategy and is a natural next step as we further diversify our portfolio towards markets that are less exposed to the P&C cycles. We will continue to evaluate (re)insurance opportunities in very focused niches where we believe the core tenets of our strategy can be applied to create shareholder value and to build durable and defensible positions in our chosen markets.”

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property & Agriculture, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with a stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

Media Contact

Haley Doughty

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

713-935-4944

hdoughty@skywardinsurance.com

Investor Contact

Natalie Schoolcraft

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

614-494-4988

nschoolcraft@skywardinsurance.com