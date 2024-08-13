Coca-Cola® and the OREO® Brands Become “Besties,” Launch Limited-Edition Drink and Cookie that Perfectly Pair Iconic Brands

Celebrating friendship, the global brands and newfound besties are dropping exclusive treats and a unique Spotify experience for fans to share with their besties for a limited time

ATLANTA and EAST HANOVER, N.J., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola® and the OREO® brands have teamed up as “Besties” to create two exclusive and limited-edition products: OREO® Coca-Cola™ Sandwich Cookie and Coca-Cola® OREO™ Zero Sugar Limited Edition. Inspired by besties around the world, the two iconic brands are, for a limited time, sparking celebration amongst besties with the launch of two legendary products and several unique digital and physical experiences.



The significance of celebrating friendships has never been more pertinent, and the brands are championing this by introducing “Besties,” a partnership celebrating what it means to be “Besties.” Besties often become a combination of their very best traits, making each other even better together. Now offering the ultimate treats, fans can enjoy the iconic duo for a limited time with long-time and new-found besties.

“Bringing together the playfulness of OREO and the Real Magic of Coca-Cola is unexpected, but also feels right because our brands are alike in so many ways,” said Oana Vlad, Global Vice President - Brand Strategy at The Coca-Cola Company. “As a first-of-its-kind collaboration for both brands, we are thrilled for besties around the world to join us in celebrating new products, great experiences and unexpected moments of connection.”

“At OREO, we strive to identify fresh ways to excite consumers and, with this collaboration, we have truly upped the ante,” said Eugenia Zalis, Global Head of Marketing and Brand for OREO, Mondelēz International. “The bestie bond forged between OREO and Coca-Cola is a playful way to unite our fanbases and celebrate the power of connection and togetherness. We cannot wait to see the reaction to the campaign and hope fans are excited to experience the latest twists on two classics.”

OREO® Coca-Cola™ Sandwich Cookie and Coca-Cola® OREO™ Zero Sugar Limited Edition will be available for a limited time only and will offer unique experiences that celebrate the magic of teaming up with a bestie.

Both products feature a captivating design and sleek packaging, adorned with the distinctive OREO® cookie embossments and stacked Coca-Cola® bottles. With each sip of the Coca-Cola® OREO™ Zero Sugar Limited Edition, fans can savor a refreshing Coca-Cola® taste with flavorful hints inspired by OREO® cookies, creating an unparalleled experience from these new-found besties.

The limited-edition OREO® Coca-Cola™ Sandwich Cookie boasts a distinctive design featuring two signature chocolate basecakes paired with a Coca-Cola® inspired taste fans know and love. The basecakes are embossed with Coca-Cola® designs, with a smooth white-colored creme and studded with red edible glitter.

“Besties” fosters connections beyond boundaries through immersive digital and physical experiences, inviting fans to activate ‘Bestie Mode’ and team up with their closest friends to participate. Created in partnership with Spotify, the OREO® and Coca-Cola® brands will unveil the ‘Bestie Mode Digital Experience,’ an exclusive platform and first-of-its-kind musical experience designed for besties to merge music tastes and enjoy together.

By scanning a QR code on Coca-Cola® and the OREO® brand products, fans can follow the steps to explore ‘Bestie Mode’ and sync up music preferences with their bestie. Spotify Free users will also be invited to access the bestie experience via on-platform promotion. Once connected to a Spotify account, fans will be prompted with questions to see how their taste in music stacks up against their bestie’s. A playlist will be generated with combined music preferences for besties to enjoy together.

Giving besties even more to experience together, Coca-Cola® and the OREO® brand are also launching a “Bestie Mode” merchandise line in the United States with fashion retailer, Forever21. The collection features an apparel top, socks, tote bag, cosmetics bag, drinkware, and notebooks with retail prices under $20. The collection will be available mid-September at select Forever 21 stores and Forever21.com.

The OREO® Coca-Cola™ Sandwich Cookie and Coca-Cola® OREO™ Zero Sugar Limited Edition will be available in local grocery stores and convenience stores in participating markets, including the United States, Canada, China, Mexico, Brazil and more beginning in September. A frozen variation of Coca-Cola® OREO™ Limited Edition will also be available at participating McDonald’s and 7-Eleven locations in select markets.

Coca-Cola® OREO™ Zero Sugar Limited Edition is the newest product from Coca-Cola Creations®. By tapping into emerging technologies, collaborating with brands, artists and designers, and creating experiences across digital and physical worlds, Coca-Cola® Creations continues to infuse the iconic Coca-Cola® brand with new expressions of creativity and cultural connections, allowing fans to experience the Real Magic of Coca-Cola®.

The OREO® brand prides itself on crafting innovative treats that captivate consumers' imagination. The brand’s latest creation, OREO® Coca-Cola™ Sandwich Cookie, represents its ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of flavor innovation. Through exciting collaborations and by leveraging new technologies, the OREO® brand aims to continue offering experiences that resonate with its fans.

The global campaign was created by WPP Open X and OREO brand agency partners. Agency Credits: AKQA, TMA, EssenceMediacom, VaynerMedia, Ogilvy, Weber Shandwick, Golden UK, Bulletproof, Dentsu, VML, and PXP.

For more information about Coca-Cola® Creations, visit www.coca-cola.com/creations, and OREO® brand products, visit www.oreo.com.

