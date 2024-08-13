2X Ranks in the Top 30% on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in America

For the Fourth Time, 2X Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 1509 in 2024, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 478 Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. revealed today that 2X , the world’s leading B2B marketing-as-a-service (MaaS) firm, ranks No. 1509 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



"It’s such an honor for 2X to be recognized on this prestigious list for the fourth time, a telling display of the dedication and commitment from the entire team as we strive to trailblaze innovative strategies for the best marketing service delivery,” said Domenic Colasante, CEO and Co-Founder of 2X. “We empower CMOs to navigate the impossible challenge of reducing expenses while amplifying impact by providing essential flexibility and operational excellence needed to drive profitable growth. Our relentless focus on innovation, productivity, and next-generation marketing expertise positions us as the single greatest lever for sustainable success in an increasingly demanding market."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

2X is dedicated to embedding world-class B2B marketing capabilities within its clients’ organizations by hiring, inspiring, and developing outstanding professionals who sustainably operate marketing and continuously innovate growth best practices.

Since its inception in 2017, 2X has demonstrated an exceptional 80% seven-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR). In its strategic consulting services alone, 2X has seen an extraordinary 617% year-over-year growth driven by the increasing demands of B2B CMOs and accelerated revenue marketing efforts. This growth complements a remarkable 478% increase in revenue over the past three years.

With more than 1000 employees worldwide, 2X continues to expand its footprint in global markets, leveraging its expertise to meet the evolving needs of businesses seeking innovative solutions and enhanced strategic capabilities.

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About 2X

2X is a leading B2B marketing-as-a-service (MaaS) firm that helps marketing leaders achieve greater impact while lowering costs through its unique managed services delivery model. 2X provides best-in-class MOps and MarTech management , campaign build and optimization , content and creative production , and strategy consulting services . 2X is a services partner of 6sense, Salesforce, Adobe Marketo Engage, HubSpot, Bombora, Drift, WordPress, Google, Meta, and many other leading revenue platforms.

With more than 1,000 team members globally, 2X is backed by private-equity firm Recognize Partners. 2X has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US by Inc. and the Financial Times. For more information, visit 2X.marketing or our LinkedIn .

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/ .