Malt Extracts And Ingredients Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The malt extracts and ingredients market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $19.38 billion in 2023 to $20.5 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to traditional brewing use, industrial and food applications, diverse product offerings, shift in consumer preferences, evolving culinary and beverage trends, quality and consistency improvements.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The malt extracts and ingredients market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $24.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to market expansion and growth, consumer health awareness, product innovation and diversification, shift in dietary preferences, globalization and trade dynamics.

Growth Driver Of The Malt Extracts And Ingredients Market

The growing popularity of craft beer is expected to propel the growth of the malt extracts and ingredients market going forward. Craft beer refers to a beer that is made by small, independent breweries using traditional brewing methods and high-quality ingredients. Malt extract is a key ingredient in beer and is widely used by many craft brewers to speed up brewing.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the malt extracts and ingredients market include Muntons PLC, Viking Malt AB, Diastatische Producten B.V., Laihian Mallas Oy, Rahr Corporation, Malteurop Group, Maltexco S.A.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the malt extracts and ingredients market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product: Extracts, Ingredients

2) By Source: Barley, Wheat, Rye and Rice, Oats, Sorghum, Millets, Corn

3) By Form: Dry, Liquid

4) By Product Type: Diastatic, Non-Diastatic, Brewery-Grade

5) By Application: Beverages, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

Europe was the largest region in the malt extracts and ingredients market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global malt extracts and ingredients market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the malt extracts and ingredients market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Malt Extracts And Ingredients Market Definition

Malt extract refers to a concentrated syrup made from malted grains, whereas ingredients refer to other ingredients used in brewing such as hops, yeast, water, and various grains. These are used as fermentable sugar sources in brewing beer and other fermented beverages. It can also be used as a flavoring and coloring agent in food products such as bread, cereals, and baked goods.

Malt Extracts And Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Malt Extracts And Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on malt extracts and ingredients market size, malt extracts and ingredients market drivers and trends, malt extracts and ingredients market major players, malt extracts and ingredients competitors' revenues, malt extracts and ingredients market positioning, and malt extracts and ingredients market growth across geographies. The malt extracts and ingredients market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

