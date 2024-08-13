Submit Release
Fuse Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Second Time

Demand for defense communications and networking capability driving growth

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuse Integration, a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm, today announced that it has earned a place on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This is the second time Fuse has appeared on the prestigious list.

“Fuse is experiencing tremendous growth momentum, fueled by increasing demand for field-ready communications and networking solutions that connect our nation’s warfighters and joint forces in the battlespace,” said Sumner Lee, CEO of Fuse. “I’m proud that Fuse is stepping up to meet that demand, as we move more of our solutions into production. It’s an honor to work with our incredible team that’s serving our defense customers well; this recognition is a testament to their diligence, innovation and success.”

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to their percentage of revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. Fuse is ranked #4016, with a 3-year growth rate of 113%.

About Fuse Integration

Fuse is a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm providing innovative communications, networking and computing solutions for defense customers. The company’s virtualized network systems, tactical edge network and airborne networking gateway products improve the sharing of information, video, text and voice among warfighters throughout airborne, maritime and ground environments. Founded in 2010, Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business with headquarters in San Diego and a corporate office in Washington, D.C. www.fuseintegration.com

Media Contact
Joyce Bosc
On behalf of Fuse Integration
jbosc@boscobel.com
301-717-9529


