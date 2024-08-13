ShorePoint Secures a Spot on the Inc. 5000 List for Three Years in a Row

Innovative federal cybersecurity solutions contribute to growth momentum

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShorePoint Inc., an industry-leading cybersecurity services company protecting federal customers’ critical assets, just announced that it has made the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row. The esteemed list recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. and is based on revenue growth spanning 2020 to 2023. With a growth rate of 174%, the company ranked #2914 overall and #154 in Virginia.



“Making it onto the Inc. 5000 list amidst steep competition is no small feat. Being on the list three years in a row is an accomplishment that speaks to the expert team we’ve built here and the incredible customers we continue to serve,” said co-founder and CEO of ShorePoint, Matt Brown. “I want to thank our team for their excellence in supporting our federal customers that are leading the way in cyber resilience.”

ShorePoint has consistently earned industry accolades for its rapid growth, leadership and cybersecurity expertise, including recognition such as the NOVA Chamber’s Government Contractor of the Year Award, and the NVTC Tech100 and NVTC Cyber50, among others.

As an elite cybersecurity firm, ShorePoint continuously disrupts adversaries and targets their evolving tactics to provide a heightened level of security for federal civilian, defense and intelligence community customers. While defending against a surging number of cyber threats, customers count on ShorePoint’s team of cybersecurity and digital transformation experts to maximize cyber resilience, lower risk and drive efficiency. ShorePoint is a fast-growing, privately held firm in Herndon, VA. www.shorepointinc.com

