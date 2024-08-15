Global Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Liver Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The liver cancer diagnostics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.19 billion in 2023 to $9.95 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to biopsy techniques and histopathology, development of biomarker detection, evolution of screening programs, advances in genetic testing, improvements in liver imaging modalities.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The liver cancer diagnostics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to regulatory changes and standardization, growing importance of imaging modalities, development of next-generation sequencing, expanded screening programs and awareness, rising demand for biomarker-based testing.

Growth Driver Of The Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market

The rising prevalence of liver cancer is expected to propel the growth of the liver cancer diagnostics market going forward. Liver cancer refers to the condition in which the liver cells grow and multiply out of control, giving rise to a life-threatening illness. Liver cancer diagnostic tests are performed to determine whether cancer cells are spreading within the liver or surrounding it after the diagnosis of primary carcinoma of the liver, so the rising prevalence of liver cancer boosts the liver cancer diagnostics market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the liver cancer diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Qiagen NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Becton Dickinson & Company.

Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the liver cancer diagnostics market. Major companies operating in the liver cancer diagnostics market are focusing on the development of innovative diagnostic technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Cholangiocarcinoma, Hepatoblastoma, Other Types

2) By Screening: Laboratory Testing, Imaging, Endoscopy, Biopsy, Other Screenings

3) By Technology: Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH), Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH), Immunohistochemical (IHC), Other Technologies

4) By End Use: Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic And Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And CRO Laboratories

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the liver cancer diagnostics market in 2023. The regions covered in the liver cancer diagnostics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Definition

Liver cancer diagnostics refers to the various methods employed to detect and diagnose liver cancer, a type of cancer that originates in the liver. It is used for the early detection and diagnosis of liver cancer via imaging and molecular testing.

Liver Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Liver Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on liver cancer diagnostics market size, liver cancer diagnostics market drivers and trends, liver cancer diagnostics market major players, liver cancer diagnostics competitors' revenues, liver cancer diagnostics market positioning, and liver cancer diagnostics market growth across geographies. The liver cancer diagnostics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

