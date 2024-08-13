Sono-Tek Announces Additional $2.95 Million Order from Specialty Clean Energy Customer

4 System Order Expected to be Shipped in Fiscal 2026



Company Experiencing Strong Demand from Clean Energy Sector

MILTON, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sono-Tek Corporation (Nasdaq: SOTK), a leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, is pleased to announce the receipt of an additional $2.95 million order from an existing clean energy customer. This new order, identical in value and scope to a recent record-breaking order from the same customer, reinforces Sono-Tek’s position as a key player in the clean energy sector.

The latest order includes four production-scale systems, which are expected to be shipped during fiscal 2026, starting March 1, 2025. This new order builds on the previously announced eight production-scale systems, bringing the total number of production systems for this customer to twelve. Initially starting with an R&D system to develop their processes, the customer has now advanced to a significant production-scale commitment, demonstrating the effectiveness and reliability of Sono-Tek’s technology.

Steve Harshbarger, President and CEO of Sono-Tek, stated, “We are thrilled to announce this additional $2.95 million order, which matches our recent largest order in company history. This repeat investment from our clean energy customer highlights their continued confidence in our innovative ultrasonic coating solutions and proprietary thin film application technology. As they expand their production capabilities, they remain committed to leveraging our systems for both their primary clean energy projects and additional R&D initiatives.”

Harshbarger further noted, “The substantial private and public funding directed toward clean energy initiatives is driving strong demand for our ultrasonic coating systems, which are vital for applications such as carbon capture, hydrogen production, fuel cells, and advanced solar technologies. The higher average selling prices of these systems are expected to significantly boost Sono-Tek’s growth prospects in the years ahead.”

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems that are shaping industries and driving innovation worldwide. Our ultrasonic coating systems are used to apply thin films onto parts used in diverse industries including microelectronics, alternative energy, medical devices, advanced industrial manufacturing, and research and development sectors worldwide. Sono-Tek's inroads into the clean energy sector are showing transformative results in next-gen solar cells, fuel cells, green hydrogen generation, and carbon capture applications as we shape a sustainable future.

Our product line is rapidly evolving, transitioning from R&D to high-volume production machines with significantly higher average selling prices, showcasing our market leadership and adaptability. Our comprehensive suite of thin film coating solutions and application consulting services are expected to generate unparalleled results for our clients and help some of the world's most promising companies achieve technological breakthroughs and bring them to the market. The Company strategically delivers its products to customers through a network of direct sales personnel, carefully chosen independent distributors, and experienced sales representatives, ensuring efficient market reach across diverse sectors around the globe.

The Company’s solutions are environmentally friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek’s growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop thin film coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers’ products and processes. For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com.

This news release contains forward looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Sono-Tek Corporation that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These “forward-looking statements’ are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and our operating plans. They are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that events could turn out to be significantly different from our expectations and could cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, among other considerations, general economic and business conditions, including political, regulatory, tax, competitive and technological developments affecting our operations or the demand for our products; inflationary and supply chain pressures; continued private and public funding for the clean energy sector and continued strong demand for Sono-Tek’s suite of thin film coating solutions and application consulting services in the clean energy and other markets; maintenance of order backlog; the imposition of tariffs; timely development and market acceptance of new products and continued customer validation of our coating technologies; adequacy of financing; capacity additions, the ability to enforce patents; maintenance of operating leverage; consummation of order proposals; completion of large orders on schedule and on budget; successful transition from primarily selling ultrasonic nozzles and components to a more complex business providing complete machine solutions and higher value subsystems; and realization of quarterly and annual revenues within the forecasted range of sales guidance. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

