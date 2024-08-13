Inmar Post-Purchase Solutions Teams Up with FedEx Office to Expand its National Network of Package-Free Return Drop-Off Locations

Inmar adds nearly 2,000 FedEx Office locations to the network and enables a frictionless return experience for consumers, retailers and brands

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Post-Purchase Solutions, a joint venture between Inmar and Doddle, Inc., a part of Blue Yonder, today announced the addition of nearly 2,000 return drop-offs at FedEx Office locations across the country. This brings a frictionless returns experience to nearly every online consumer within the contiguous United States.



Inmar Post-Purchase Solutions, the leading provider of post-purchase customer experience and e-commerce returns solutions, enables retailers and brands to transform returns from a point of contention into a competitive advantage.

Online returns are crucial to customer satisfaction, loyalty, and customer lifetime value. A recent Inmar survey revealed that 60 percent of online consumers would no longer shop with a merchant after a single poor returns experience. By contrast, the newly expanded package-free drop-off network offers retailers and brands the opportunity to reduce costs and provide their customers with a positive returns experience.

“Collaborating with FedEx to optimize the returns experience underscores our mission of making businesses smarter to improve consumers’ lives,” said Spencer Baird, CEO of Inmar Intelligence. “This effort creates new opportunities to further streamline returns for customers, retailers, and brands."

Ryan Kelly, vice president of commercialization at FedEx, said, “We are excited to team with Inmar to bring more convenience to the returns experience for their customers. We provide an exceptional label-less, package-less experience at FedEx Office and we are always looking for ways to help merchants solve their most pressing post-purchase challenges.”

Inmar, the largest provider of returns processing services in North America, also provides full service returns processing solutions to some of the world’s most recognized brands. Coupled with a nationwide network or convenient package-free returns drop-off locations, Inmar is the only true end-to-end provider of returns services in the region capable of handling both the customer and product journey in the most cost-effective manner. This comprehensive solution reduces transportation requirements and keeps 99 percent of consumer returns out of landfills through intelligent dispositioning.

About Inmar Post-Purchase Solutions

Inmar Post-Purchase Solutions, a joint venture between Inmar Supply Chain Solutions, LLC and Doddle, Inc., a part of Blue Yonder, delivers best-in-class customer experiences and transportation solutions for consumer returns. Inmar and Doddle are recognized leaders in their respective fields of full-service returns processing and returns management systems. This unique relationship empowers Inmar Post-Purchase Solutions to arm brands and retailers with a fully integrated, end-to-end platform that optimizes the returns experience and associated costs. To learn more about Inmar returns and supply chain solutions, please visit https://www.inmar.com/solutions/returns.