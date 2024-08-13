Text Request Named to Inc. 5000 List for 4th Straight Year

The Chattanooga-based business text messaging platform was once again honored as one of the fastest growing companies in America.

CHATTANOOGA, TENN., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Text Request , the industry leading business text messaging platform, has been named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies. This is the fourth consecutive year Text Request has been recognized by Inc., ranking #4,012 on this year’s list.

“It’s truly a team achievement,” said Text Request CEO Brian Elrod. “It’s incredibly difficult to keep up this kind of triple-digit growth for so long, and I’m immensely proud of what we’ve been able to do over the long-term. We also have even bigger plans on the horizon.”

Text Request’s business texting service provides solutions for any text messaging needs, including:

The Inc. 5000 list is published annually, with rankings of private businesses in America based on revenue metrics achieved throughout the previous three calendar years. In addition to this recognition, Text Request has received a steady string of awards, including Best Places to Work designations and other Fastest Growing Companies recognitions.

About Text Request

Text Request is the business text messaging service that lets you text from your office phone number directly on your computer, so you can actually get a response. We’ve crafted plug-and-play messaging solutions to your everyday communication problems, so you can cut through the noise and connect with customers anytime, anywhere. See how we help at textrequest.com .

Kenneth Burke Text Request 423-218-0111 ext. 706 press@textrequest.com