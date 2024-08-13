WAVE Consortium Recognized in Senate Armed Services Committee's 2025 National Defense Authorization Act

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Waveform Architecture for Virtualized Ecosystems (WAVE) Consortium, an initiative created under the auspices of IEEE-ISTO, is proud to announce its inclusion in the Senate Armed Services Committee's 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). This recognition highlights WAVE's crucial role in advancing waveform virtualization standards for satellite communications, reinforcing its impact on enhancing flexibility, responsiveness, and resiliency in SATCOM networks.



Dr. Juan Deaton, Executive Director of WAVE and Chief Alignment Officer at Alignment Consulting and Engineering, stated, "The inclusion of WAVE in the NDAA is a significant milestone for the SATCOM industry. A recognition validates our mission to drive innovation and collaboration through waveform virtualization."

The NDAA acknowledges the Department of Defense's (DoD) efforts to provide reliable and resilient communications capabilities for tactical warfighters worldwide. It encourages each military service to incorporate WAVE industry standards in new SATCOM acquisitions, emphasizing the need for advanced technologies that enable real-time system modifications and enhance operational agility.

Sunil Gottipati , Intelsat VP of Systems Architecture Innovation and member of the WAVE board, remarked, "WAVE's inclusion in the NDAA underscores the critical importance of standardized, virtualized architectures in modern SATCOM. Private industry and public government support for this initiative is critical to foster a more competitive and vibrant supplier ecosystem, driving the next generation of government satellite communications."

The NDAA directs the Chief Information Officer of the Department to provide a briefing to the Senate and House Armed Services Committees by May 1, 2025. This briefing will detail DoD's plans to transition to WAVE standards, identify any limitations, and outline additional resources required for implementation.

Anirban Chakraborty, Chair of the WAVE board and CTO of Comtech Telecommunications, commented, "WAVE is not just about improving efficiency or reducing costs; it's about redefining the SATCOM industry. By moving beyond proprietary systems, we foster innovation, collaboration, and resilience, allowing us to adapt swiftly to global needs. This NDAA recognition propels our vision forward, making a standardized, interoperable SATCOM ecosystem a reality."

About WAVE

Waveform Architecture for Virtualized Ecosystems (WAVE) envisions a future where SATCOM networks are built on agile, scalable, and cost-effective commodity platforms. Leading companies and organizations, including two U.S. Department of Defense offices, have formed the WAVE Consortium. The consortium aims to advance waveform virtualization for satellite gateways and terminals, promoting a fully interoperable ecosystem through standardized architectures and specifications. Learn more at https://waveconsortium.org/.

About IEEE-ISTO

IEEE-ISTO is an international federation of leading groups and consortia dedicated to the advancement of standardized technologies for the benefit of industry. ISTO provides legal and operational support to industry alliances and trade associations, facilitating the development, adoption, and certification of industry standards and technology solutions. For more information, visit ieee-isto.org.

Contact: Joni Sterlacci

j.sterlacci@ieee.org