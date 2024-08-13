Capital City Bank Names Lynne Jensen As Chief Technology Officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank is proud to announce Lynne Jensen has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer. As Chief Technology Officer, Jensen will spearhead the development and execution of our comprehensive technology strategy, ensuring alignment with our organizational mission and strategic goals. She will provide strategic and technical direction across product development, cybersecurity, application architecture, artificial intelligence platforms, infrastructure management, budgeting, operational efficiency, associate growth, and future processes and system alterations.

"Lynne’s promotion reinforces our continuing commitment to technological advancement and expansion,” said Bill Smith, Capital City Bank Group chairman, president and CEO. “We are pleased to see Lynne step into this expanded role, with full confidence that her extensive experience, proven leadership, and strategic foresight will propel the Bank towards continued success and growth.

With nearly three decades of experience in the technology sector, Jensen began her career with Capital City Bank in October 2004 and has held instrumental positions throughout her tenure. In her most recent role as IT network manager, Jensen oversaw critical technological initiatives and operational functions that led to continuous growth and innovation within the Bank.

Before joining Capital City Bank, Jensen honed her skills as a network engineer at the Florida House of Representatives and held key roles such as director of Information Technology/Information Security officer at PresGar Companies, vice president of Information Technology at iLIANT Corporation and director of Information Technology at Medical Manager Health Systems/WebMD.

Jensen’s educational background includes a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Colorado Technical University. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Lynne remains actively engaged in volunteer work, dedicating her time and expertise to animal welfare causes through organizations like Born Free USA where she has volunteered the past eight years.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.2 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 63 banking offices and 105 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61739f53-570c-4f56-8473-e7ccb435c8ca