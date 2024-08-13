Eyenovia to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), an ophthalmic technology company commercializing Mydcombi™ (tropicamide and phenylephrine hydrochloride ophthalmic spray) 1%/2.5% for mydriasis, clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension, 0.05% for postsurgical inflammation and pain, and developing the Optejet® device for use both in connection with its own drug-device therapeutic product for pediatric progressive myopia and dry eye as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced that the company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference, which is being held on Thursday, August 15th.



Management’s pre-recorded company presentation can be accessed on-demand beginning at 7:00 am EDT on the day of the conference.

For additional information, or to register for the conference, please click here. To arrange a virtual 1x1 meeting with Eyenovia management, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a commercial-stage ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print therapeutics based on its Optejet platform. Eyenovia is currently focused on the commercialization of Mydcombi (tropicamide+phenylephrine ophthalmic spray) for mydriasis, as well as clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension 0.05% to reduce pain and inflammation following ocular surgery, which was approved by the FDA on March 4, 2024.

Eyenovia is also advancing late-stage development of MicroPine for pediatric progressive myopia (partnered with Arctic Vision in China and South Korea).

For more information, visit Eyenovia.com .

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations .

Eyenovia Contact:

Eyenovia, Inc.

John Gandolfo

Chief Financial Officer

jgandolfo@eyenovia.com

Eyenovia Investor Contact:

Eric Ribner

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

eric@lifesciadvisors.com

(646) 751-4363

Eyenovia Media Contact:

Eyenovia, Inc.

Norbert Lowe

Vice President, Commercial Operations

nlowe@eyenovia.com