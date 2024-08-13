Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market to Reach $2.2 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research 

The global rubber tired gantry crane market has experienced growth due to several factors such as increase in container traffic, technological advancements, and environmental concerns.

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market by Type (8 Wheeler, and 16 Weeler), Power Supply (Diesel, Electric, and Hybrid), and Application (Construction, Oil and Gas, Shipbuilding, Power and Utilities, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the rubber tired gantry crane market was valued at $1.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2033.



Prime determinants of growth

The global rubber tired gantry (RTG) market has experienced growth due to several factors such as rise in container traffic, advancements in technology, and surge in environmental awareness. However, increased initial investment and limited space & infrastructure hinder market growth to some extent. Moreover, rise in interest in eco-efficient port handling solutions coupled with advancements in technology offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global rubber tired gantry market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 $1.4 billion Market Size in 2033 $2.2 billion CAGR 4.7% No. of Pages in Report 340 Segments Covered Type, Power Supply, Application, and Region. Drivers Increase in container traffic Technological advancements Rise in environmental concerns Opportunities Rising interest in eco-efficient port handling solutions Advancements in technology Restraints High initial investment Limited space and infrastructure

Segment Highlights

8-wheeler RTG Cranes are equipped with eight wheels, typically arranged in a configuration that provides stability and maneuverability for lifting and moving containers within a port or terminal. The design of 8-wheeler RTG cranes allows them to efficiently handle containers while navigating the layout of the terminal. The surge in global trade and maritime activity drives the need for effective port handling machinery, such as RTG cranes. Among container terminals, 8-wheeler RTG cranes are favored for their adaptability, maneuvering capabilities, and efficient handling of standard container loads. As ports worldwide undergo expansion and modernization efforts to accommodate larger ships and increased cargo volumes, the demand for RTG cranes, particularly the 8-wheeler variants, is on the rise. This is essential to ensure smooth and efficient container handling operations across terminals.

Based on the type, the 16-wheeler segment held the highest market share in 2022 as the 16-wheeler RTG cranes offer higher load capacity and better stability, making them more suitable for large-scale operations in ports and heavy industrial applications. 16-wheeler RTG cranes feature a larger number of wheels, totaling sixteen. This configuration offers enhanced stability and weight distribution, which allows the handling of heavier loads and larger containers. The additional wheels contribute to improved maneuverability and operational efficiency in container handling operations.

Based on the power supply, the electric segment held the highest market share in 2022 as electric RTG cranes are becoming increasingly popular due to their lower operational costs, reduced emissions, and compliance with stringent environmental regulations. The adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as automation, remote control, and live monitoring fuels the need for contemporary RTG cranes. With advanced features, 8-wheeler RTG cranes enhance productivity, safety, and operational effectiveness, appealing to clients aiming to streamline port activities. Growing environmental consciousness and regulatory obligations motivate port operators to embrace eco-friendly machinery. Recognized for their environmentally sustainable attributes, particularly with electric or hybrid power options, 8-wheeler RTG cranes are increasingly favored over diesel-powered counterparts, driving their market acceptance.

Based on the application, the shipbuilding segment held the highest market share in 2022. Shipbuilding requires precise and heavy lifting capabilities, and RTG cranes are essential for moving large ship components. The continuous growth in global trade and the expansion of shipbuilding activities in major shipbuilding nations boost the demand for RTG cranes in this sector.

Regional Outlook

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022. Asia-Pacific leads the market due to the region's massive port operations, rapid industrialization, and significant investments in infrastructure development. Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore have witnessed substantial growth in the RTG Cranes market. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development in these countries have led to increased container traffic at ports and terminals, driving the demand for RTG cranes to handle cargo efficiently.

Players:

Anupam Industries Limited

ELECTROMECH MATERIAL HANDLING SYSTEMS (INDIA) PVT. LTD.

Cargotec

Konecranes

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Mi-Jack

Reva Industries Limited

SANY Group

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

TNT Crane & Rigging

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global rubber tired gantry market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In August 2023, Konecranes collaborated with CMA CGM Kaohsiung Terminal Co. Limited to secure a notable order for 7 hybrid Konecranes Noell Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes. This partnership signifies a commitment to advancing container terminal management, with Konecranes providing cutting-edge RTGs tailored to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

In June 2023, the Port of Felixstowe, operated by Hutchison Ports, received six new semi-automated remote-controlled electric rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RCeRTGs) from Finnish manufacturer Konecranes. These RCeRTGs boast the capability to lift containers 1-over-6 high and span 7 rows and a roadway. Equipped with remote control technology, operators stationed in a central control room seamlessly manage lift operations to or from carrying vehicles, enhancing operational efficiency at the port.

