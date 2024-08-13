Nynas Streamlines Complex Communications with Descartes’ Transportation Management Solution

LIER, Belgium and ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Nynas AB, a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty oil products and services, is using Descartes’ cloud-based transportation management system (TMS) to automate communications throughout the customer order lifecycle. The solution is used to communicate with carriers, freight forwarders, customs agents, independent inspectors and its main storage hub to support the types of shipments they deliver across Europe.



“We already rely on Descartes’ customs filing solution to automate compliance processes and wanted to build on this success in our transportation operations, as many stakeholders are rapidly moving from paper to digital transportation processes,” said Rogier van Hoof, Senior Lead Business Processes at Nynas. “Using Descartes’ TMS, we’ve seen an immediate 20% reduction in order revisions through better quality data and less manual work. Where we traditionally relied on emails, phone calls and PDF documents to communicate any change in order data to multiple parties, the solution has eliminated tedious manual tasks in favor of direct and synchronized communication with the systems of our outside partners. In addition, our customers now have an easy-to-access overview of order details and shipment status.”



Part of Descartes transportation management solution suite, Descartes’ cloud-based TMS helps companies of all sizes automate transportation processes and reduce transportation-related costs. Using the system, businesses have a single platform for entering customer order data, managing orders through the shipping process (e.g., managing changes to pick-up dates, product types, product quantities) and automating communications with external supply chain participants from the time customers place their orders to the time they are invoiced for shipments. By eliminating manual steps to communicate with multiple systems and transportation partners, businesses reduce the risk of inaccurate data, increase productivity and accelerate the movement of goods to customers.

“We’re pleased our solution is helping Nynas to streamline communications across its transportation network,” said Elmer Spruijt, VP, Global Sales at Descartes. “Descartes’ global transportation technologies are used by diverse businesses worldwide to help fuel high performance, to make supply chains cost-effective by unifying transportation operations, and to streamline communications with transportation partners.”

Learn more about Descartes’ Transportation Management Solutions.

About Nynas

Nynas provides solutions for the transition to a sustainable society. We offer bitumen and naphthenic specialty products for applications that touch people’s lives every day, for example in electrification and road infrastructure. Our core competence is to upgrade heavy molecules into high performance, long-lasting specialty products. We operate in an international market with a strong focus on Europe, working closely with customers to create solutions to meet challenges and capture opportunities in the transition to a sustainable society. For more information, visit www.nynas.com.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: +1(800) 419-8495 ext. 202025

cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ transportation management solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, “Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed management’s discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.