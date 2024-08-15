LINAC Devices Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LINAC devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.79 billion in 2023 to $5.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in treatment delivery speed, standardization and regulation, growth in radiosurgery and stereotactic radiosurgery, enhanced safety features, improvements in imaging integration.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated
The LINAC devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in cancer incidences, development of adaptive radiotherapy, increasing demand for image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT), enhanced safety and patient comfort, integration of artificial intelligence (AI).

Growth Driver Of The LINAC Devices Market
Rising cancer cases is expected to propel the growth of the LINAC devices market forward. Cancer refers to a disease in which cells grow uncontrollably, and abnormal cells are spread in the body. Linear accelerators are used in radiation therapy to deliver external beam radiation (high-energy X-rays) at the cancer site to treat various cancers.

Major Players And Market Trends
Key players in the LINAC devices market include Accuracy Inc., Elekta AB, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Huiheng Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
Technological advancements were a key trend gaining popularity in the LINAC devices market. Major companies in the market are introducing products based on innovative technologies such as ViewRay MRIdian MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy System to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:
1) By Product: High Energy, Low Energy, Medium Energy
2) By Method: Dedicated Linear Accelerator, Non-Dedicated Linear Accelerator
3) By Application: Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Head And Neck Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Other Applications
4) By End User: Clinics, Hospitals, Research Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market
North America was the largest region in the LINAC devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global LINAC devices market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the LINAC devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

LINAC Devices Market Definition
LINAC stands for linear accelerator, which refers to a device used to accelerate charged particles, such as electrons or protons, in a straight line. LINACs are used in medical settings to produce high-energy electron or X-ray beams for radiation therapy to treat cancer.

