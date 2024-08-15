Laparoscopy Devices Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Laparoscopy Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The laparoscopy devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.17 billion in 2023 to $13.1 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to improved surgeon training programs, enhanced safety and efficacy, shift towards minimally invasive surgery, evolution in energy-based devices, early adoption challenges.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The laparoscopy devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $17.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to customization and patient-centric approach, market penetration in emerging economies, training and skill enhancement programs, integration of robotic-assisted systems, growth in energy-based devices.

Growth Driver Of The Laparoscopy Devices Market

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the laparoscopy devices market going forward. Chronic diseases are defined as problems that last a year or longer and necessitate continuing medical care, restricting everyday activities, or both. Heart disease, cancer, obesity, and diabetes are a few examples. Patients with undiagnosed persistent abdominal pain can receive a solid diagnosis and benefit from therapeutic intervention through laparoscopy. In addition to these benefits, studies have demonstrated that these devices use minimal-access surgery procedures.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the laparoscopy devices market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Ethicon Inc., Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Medtronic PLC.

Major companies in the laparoscopy devices market are focusing on developing advanced medical devices, such as curved jaw tissue sealers and dividers, to improve procedural efficiency and maximize market profits. A curved jaw tissue sealer and divider is a medical device used in surgical procedures, particularly laparoscopic or open surgeries.

Segments:

1) By Product: Laparoscopes, Energy Devices, Insufflators, Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems, Suction or Irrigation Systems, Closure Devices, Hand Instruments, Access Devices, Accessories, Other Products

2) By Application: General Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Gynecological Surgery

3) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the laparoscopy devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global laparoscopy devices market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the laparoscopy devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Laparoscopy Devices Market Definition

Laparoscopy devices refer to rigid endoscopes with telescopic rod lens systems that are typically attached to single-chip or three-chip video cameras. The use of laparoscopy devices allows the surgeon to reach the belly (stomach) and pelvis without having to make significant skin incisions.

Laparoscopy Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Laparoscopy Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on laparoscopy devices market size, laparoscopy devices market drivers and trends, laparoscopy devices market major players, laparoscopy devices competitors' revenues, laparoscopy devices market positioning, and laparoscopy devices market growth across geographies. The laparoscopy devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



