Knee Implants Global Market 2024 To Reach $14.79 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.4%

Knee Implants Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Knee Implants Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The knee implants market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.39 billion in 2023 to $11.96 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising aging population, prevalence of osteoarthritis, advancements in implant materials, increasing acceptance of minimally invasive surgeries, patient awareness and education programs.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The knee implants market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized and customized implants rise in sports-related injuries, increasing global health expenditure, advancements in robotics-assisted surgery, rising obesity rates, focus on outpatient and ambulatory surgery centers.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Knee Implants Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10175&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Knee Implants Market

The increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders is expected to boost the growth of the knee implants market going forward. Orthopedic disorder refers to illness or injury to the musculoskeletal system, which includes the bones, joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments. People with orthopedic conditions can decrease pain and incapacity by replacing the damaged knee joint surfaces with knee implants; hence, the increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders is expected to boost the knee implant market.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/knee-implants-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the knee implants market include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Smith+Nephew PLC, Aesculap Inc., Exatech Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the knee implants market. Major companies operating in the knee implants market are focusing on developing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product: Total Knee Replacement, Partial Knee Replacement, Revision Knee Replacement

2) By Component Type: Fixed-Bearing Implants, Mobile-Bearing Implants

3) By Material: Stainless Steel, Cobalt-Chromium Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Polyethylene, Ceramics, Other Materials

4) By Fixation Type: Cemented, Cementless, Hybrid

5) By End User: Hospitals And Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the knee implant market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global knee implants market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the knee implants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Knee Implants Market Definition

Knee implants refer to a type of knee replacement surgery that involves replacing specific damaged or worn-out knee joint elements. The procedure may improve the knee's functionality and reduce pain. A knee implant is a type of prosthetic created by humans, which is used to mimic the movements and functioning of a healthy human knee.

Knee Implants Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Knee Implants Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on knee implants market size, knee implants market drivers and trends, knee implants market major players, knee implants competitors' revenues, knee implants market positioning, and knee implants market growth across geographies. The knee implants market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2019

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/magnetic-resonance-imaging-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nuclear-imaging-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurosurgery-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293