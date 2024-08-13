UM, CUHK, CUHK-Shenzhen jointly organise Green Ambassadors Training Camp

MACAU, August 13 - Henry Fok Pearl Jubilee College (HFPJC) of the University of Macau (UM), Lee Woo Sing College of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), and Diligentia College of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (Shenzhen) (CUHK-Shenzhen) jointly organised the Green Ambassadors Training Camp. Thirty students, faculty and staff from the three colleges participated in the training camp, with the aim of further promoting sustainable development and raising awareness of environmental protection.

Hui Sai Chuen, college master of HFPJC, said that the training camp was the first collaboration under the GHM Joint-Colleges Exchange Project. It is hoped that the close exchange between the three places will deepen cooperation and interaction among the colleges, and that the students will gain a better understanding of environmental conservation and the current state of sustainable development in Hong Kong.

During the training camp, the students took part in a series of talks and discussions on environmental protection and sustainable development, and learned about Hong Kong’s latest initiatives in areas such as renewable energy, conservation and pollution prevention, all of which underscored the importance of collective action in addressing the environmental crisis.

The students visited the CIC–Zero Carbon Park, the first zero-carbon building in Hong Kong, and learned about the results of integrating environmental protection concepts into the design of public spaces. They also visited the HKFYG Organic Farm to explore sustainable farming practices that prioritise soil health and biodiversity, and reduce the use of chemicals.

Throughout the training camp, participating students actively shared their experiences and ideas, creating a strong sense of community and common purpose. One of the participants, Athena Lam, president of the HFPJC House Association, said that the camp provided them with a valuable platform to learn from industry experts and better understand current environmental challenges. She added that the camp allowed students to go on field trips in Hong Kong, which helped them integrate theory and practice and inspired them to take action. The training camp also laid a foundation for students from the three colleges to exchange ideas, develop friendships, and expand their network.