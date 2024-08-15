Angina Global Market 2024 To Reach $13.61 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.2%

Angina Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Angina Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The angina market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The angina market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.11 billion in 2023 to $10.71 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased prevalence of coronary heart disease, increased use of vasodilators, increased prevalence of myocardial ischemia, improved diagnostic capabilities, increased use of imaging techniques.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The angina market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic angina pectoris, rising drug approvals and clinical research, increasing demand for retail pharmacies, growing awareness of cardiovascular health, growing demand for medications.

Growth Driver Of The Angina Market

The rising cases of coronary artery diseases are expected to propel the growth of the angina market going forward. Coronary artery disease (CAD), also known as coronary heart disease (CHD) or ischemic heart disease (IHD), is a condition characterized by the narrowing or blockage of the coronary arteries, which supply blood, oxygen, and nutrients to the heart muscle. The rising cases of coronary artery disease (CAD) are due to lifestyle changes and environmental and genetic factors. Angina plays a critical role in identifying and understanding the prevalence of coronary artery disease. Its presence prompts medical evaluation and diagnosis, helps stratify risk, guides treatment decisions, and informs public health strategies.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the angina market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Major companies operating in the angina market are developing innovative drugs such as metoprolol tartrate tablets to provide more effective and targeted treatments for patients who have coronary artery disease (CAD) and related conditions. Metoprolol tartrate tablets are a form of medication commonly used to treat various cardiovascular conditions, including angina (chest pain), hypertension (high blood pressure), and heart failure.

Segments:

1) By Type: Angina Pectoris, Unstable Angina, Prinzmetal Angina, Other Types

2) By Treatment: Lifestyle Changes, Medications, Angioplasty And Stenting, Coronary Bypass Surgery, Other Treatments

3) By Drug Class: Beta Blockers, Nitrates And Calcium Channel Blockers, Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibitors, Other Drug Classes

4) By Application: Clinics, Hospitals, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the angina market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the angina market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Angina Market Definition

Angina, also known as angina pectoris, is a medical condition characterized by chest pain or discomfort, typically caused by insufficient blood flow to the heart muscle. It inadequate blood flow is usually a result of blockages or narrowing of the coronary arteries due to atherosclerosis.

Angina Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Angina Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on angina market size, angina market drivers and trends, angina market major players, angina competitors' revenues, angina market positioning, and angina market growth across geographies. The angina market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

