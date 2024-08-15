Global Albumin Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Albumin Global Market Report 2024 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The albumin market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.03 billion in 2023 to $6.57 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in biotechnology, increased demand for plasma-derived therapies, expanding applications in pharmaceuticals, high prevalence of liver diseases, regulatory approvals for albumin-based products, and globalization of healthcare leading to wider market access.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The albumin market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of liver diseases, expanding applications in regenerative medicine, rising geriatric population, evolving diagnostic techniques, shifting healthcare infrastructure towards outpatient care, and growing awareness about the importance of maintaining optimal protein levels.

Growth Driver Of The Albumin Market

The rising incidence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of albumin market going forward. Diabetes is a metabolic disease characterized by high blood sugar levels over a prolonged period. The number of diabetes cases is rising because of poor nutrition, a lack of physical activity, hormonal conditions, and obesity. Albumin is an important biomarker in diabetes that can guide insulin therapy, monitor glycemic control, aid in diagnosis, and predict complications such as diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA). Maintaining normal albumin levels is crucial for the overall management of diabetes.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the albumin market include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Merck KGaA, Baxter International Inc., CSL Limited.

Major companies operating in the albumin market are developing innovative products, such as an animal- and human-origin-free recombinant albumin, to better serve customers with advanced features. An animal- and human-origin-free recombinant albumin refers to a type of albumin that is manufactured using a non-mammalian expression system, such as yeast, and does not contain any components derived from animals or humans.

Segments:

1) By Type: Human Serum Albumin, Bovine Serum Albumin, Recombinant Albumin

2) By Application: Therapeutics, Drug Formulation And Vaccines, Component Of Media, Other Applications

3) By Sales Channel: Business-To-Consumer (B2C), Business-To-Business (B2B)

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the albumin market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the albumin market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Albumin Market Definition

Albumin is a type of protein found in blood plasma, serum, muscle, the whites of eggs, milk, and other animal substances, as well as in many plant tissues and fluids. It is a simple, heat-coagulable, and water-soluble protein that plays a crucial role in maintaining fluid balance and transporting hormones, vitamins, and enzymes throughout the body.

Albumin Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Albumin Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on albumin market size, albumin market drivers and trends, albumin market major players, albumin competitors' revenues, albumin market positioning, and albumin market growth across geographies. The albumin market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

