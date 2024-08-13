PHILIPPINES, August 13 - Press Release

August 11, 2024 Championing support to the labor sector, Bong Go boosts recovery of displaced workers in San Isidro, Northern Samar During his Malasakit Team's visit to San Isidro, Northern Samar, on Friday, August 9, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go highlighted the urgent necessity for enhanced livelihood programs to aid in the recovery of Filipino workers. In a video message, Go reiterated his commitment to supporting Filipinos during difficult times. "Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Sa totoo lang po, ako po'y isang probinsyano tulad ninyo na binigyan ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo. Ako po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyong lahat," said Go. "Maraming-maraming salamat sa inyong lahat sa pagkakataong ibinigay ninyo sa akin. Magseserbisyo po ako para sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino at uunahin ko parati ang kapakanan ng mga kababayan nating mahihirap. Kayo po ang uunahin ko parati," he continued. Go also thanked the local officials for their efforts, while he called for enhanced cooperation to further the welfare of the community as he partnered with Northern Samar Governor Edwin Ong, Vice Governor Gary Lavin, and San Isidro Councilor Joel Sampayan to help the qualified struggling workers. Known as "Mr. Malasakit " for his compassionate brand of service, Go has filed Senate Bill No. 420 to establish a short-term employment program for eligible individuals from underprivileged households. If enacted into law, this proposed measure would create the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) to provide temporary employment opportunities to individuals who qualify as economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers. To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide. The distribution activity took place at the San Isidro Municipal Hall, where Go's Malasakit Team distributed shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to 43 displaced workers. Meanwhile, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) conducted a Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program orientation for qualified beneficiaries. The senator took the opportunity to commend the DOLE for their proactive approach to addressing the challenges faced by disadvantaged and displaced workers. The TUPAD program, initiated by DOLE and supported by Go, aims to provide emergency employment and livelihood opportunities to those who have lost their jobs or sources of income due to crises. As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go encouraged them to utilize the services of nearby Malasakit Centers, specifically the one at Northern Samar Provincial Hospital in Catarman. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop where concerned agencies work hand-in-hand to help indigent patients reduce their hospital bills to the lowest amount possible. Go principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463, which successfully institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. There are 166 Malasakit Centers, which have helped around ten million Filipinos nationwide.