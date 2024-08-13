PHILIPPINES, August 13 - Press Release

August 13, 2024 Cayetano joins other senators in pushing for centralized water management Senator Alan Peter Cayetano joined 21 other senators in advocating for the creation of a centralized system to manage and conserve the country's water resources, ensuring access to clean, safe, and reliable water. Filed on August 7, 2024, Cayetano co-signed Senate Committee Report No. 281 endorsing and recommending the approval of Senate Bill No. 2771 which seeks to establish the Department of Water Resources and the Water Regulatory Commission. Also known as the 'National Water Resources Management Act,' the proposal aims to create the Department of Water Resources as the "primary policy, planning, coordinating, implementing, monitoring, and administrative entity of the Executive Branch of the government responsible for the comprehensive, sustainable, climate-resilient, and integrated development and management of the water resources of the Philippines." Highlighting the importance of this move, Cayetano said the creation of the Department of Water Resources would significantly enhance the government's ability to address issues such as water scarcity, pollution, and infrastructure inefficiencies. "Other countries have 10-year plans about their water resources. This should also be the case in our country to address not only the current shortages but also about future-proofing our water systems against the growing impacts of climate change and population growth," he said. The proposal also includes the establishment of the Water Regulatory Commission, an independent, quasi-judicial body tasked with overseeing and regulating all water service providers, both private and public. With the formation of these dedicated government agencies, Cayetano and other senators believe this initiative will not only address current water challenges but also lay the foundation for sustainable water management in the future, making the country more resilient to climate change and other environmental pressures. Cayetano has long emphasized the importance of proactive measures to improve the country's water management systems and protect public access to this essential resource. "We're all equally guilty na dahil it's not in front of us, kung hindi pa nawalan ng tubig sa Metro Manila, hindi pa magkakandaugaga ang mga tao na merong water crisis," he said in a media interview in 2019 when he was Speaker of the House of Representatives. Cayetano at iba pang senador, isinusulong ang centralized water management Nais itaguyod ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano at ng 21 pang senador ang paglikha ng isang centralized system na mamamahala at mangangalaga sa water resources ng bansa upang tiyakin ang malinis at ligtas na pagkukunan ng tubig. Kasamang nilagdaan ni Cayetano ang Senate Committee Report No. 281 noong August 7, 2024 upang i-endorso at i-rekomenda ang pag-apruba sa Senate Bill No. 2771 na naglalayong magtatag ng Department of Water Resources at ng Water Regulatory Commission. Kilala rin bilang 'National Water Resources Management Act,' ang panukala ay naglalayong likhain ang Department of Water Resources bilang pangunahing policy, planning, coordinating, implementing, monitoring, and administrative entity ng Executive Branch ng pamahalaan. Ang bagong kagawaran ang magiging responsable sa comprehensive, sustainable, climate-resilient, at integrated development and management ng yamang tubig ng Pilipinas. Sinabi ni Cayetano na ang paglikha ng Department of Water Resources ay lubos na magpapahusay sa kakayahan ng gobyerno na tugunan ang mga isyu tulad ng kakulangan sa tubig, polusyon, at mahinang uri ng imprastruktura. "Other countries have 10-year plans about their water resources. This should also be the case in our country to address not only the current shortages but also about future-proofing our water systems against the growing impacts of climate change and population growth," wika niya. Kasama rin sa panukala ang pagtatatag ng Water Regulatory Commission bilang isang independent, quasi-judicial body na may tungkuling mangasiwa at mag-regulate sa lahat ng water service provider, pribado man o pampubliko. Sa pagbubuo sa mga ito, naniniwala si Cayetano at iba pang mga senador na hindi lamang tutulong ang inisyatiba sa mga kasalukuyang hamon sa tubig kundi maglalatag din ng pundasyon para sa pangangasiwa ng tubig ng bansa. Matagal nang idinidiin ni Cayetano ang kahalagahan ng mga maaagap na hakbang upang mapabuti ang sistema ng pamamahala ng tubig sa bansa at pangalagaan ang public access sa mahalagang mapagkukunang ito. "We're all equally guilty na dahil it's not in front of us, kung hindi pa nawalan ng tubig sa Metro Manila, hindi pa magkakandaugaga ang mga tao na merong water crisis," wika niya sa isang media interview noong 2019 noong siya ay Speaker ng House of Representatives.