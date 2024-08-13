Statement of Risa Hontiveros on Ombudsman's guilty verdict vs Alice Guo / Guo Hua Ping

I commend the Ombudsman for this sound and sensible judgment.

Alice Guo or Guo Hua Ping, a Chinese national, does not deserve to be a Philippine Mayor. She should have been stripped of that title immediately after we confirmed that she was not Filipino.

Wala siyang karapatang magsilbi sa sambayanang Pilipino. At dapat mapanagot na siya sa paglabag niya sa ating mga batas. I trust that our law enforcers are working double time to catch this fugitive.

All these cases against Alice Guo are well and good pero habang hindi siya nahahanap, hindi magiging ganap ang ating paghahanap ng hustisya.