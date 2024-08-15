Adipic Acid Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Adipic Acid Global Market Report 2024 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adipic acid market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.73 billion in 2023 to $7.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to demand for nylon, the synthetic fiber boom, world wars and synthetic materials, globalization and trade, and electronics and consumer goods.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The adipic acid market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.0 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to textile industry growth, consumer behavior and preferences, infrastructure development, automotive fuel efficiency standards and climate change mitigation efforts.

Growth Driver Of The Adipic Acid Market

The increasing automobile industry is expected to propel the growth of the adipic acid market going forward. The automobile industry refers to the collection of companies and activities involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling motor vehicles. The automobile industry is increasing due to demand for personal mobility, economic growth, and urbanization. Adipic acid plays a significant role in enhancing the performance, durability, and aesthetics of automotive components and materials by contributing to the efficiency and safety of automobiles.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the adipic acid market include PetroChina Company Limited, Invista, BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Evonik Industries AG.

Major companies operating in the adipic acid market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as Eco-Friendly Nylon 66, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Eco-friendly Nylon 66 refers to a type of nylon material produced using environmentally sustainable methods and incorporating recycled or bio-based components.

Segments:

1) By Raw Material: Cyclohexanol, Cyclohexanone

2) By Sales Channel: Direct Sale, Indirect Sale

3) By Application: Nylon 6, 6 Fiber, Nylon 6, 6 Resin, Polyurethanes, Adipate Esters

4) By End Use Industry: Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Packaging And Consumer Products, Building And Construction, Textile, Other End-Use Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the adipic acid market in 2023. The regions covered in the adipic acid market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Adipic Acid Market Definition

Adipic acid refers to a white, crystalline dicarboxylic acid with the molecular formula C6H10O4. It is utilized primarily in producing nylon and in manufacturing plasticizers, polyurethane, lubricants, and food additives.

The main raw materials of adipic acid are cyclohexanol and cyclohexanone. Cyclohexanol is a primary raw material used in the production of adipic acid. It undergoes oxidation to form adipic acid, which is a critical step in the manufacturing process. The various sales channels include direct sales and indirect sales. The various applications include nylon 6, 6 fiber, nylon 6, 6 resin, polyurethanes, and adipate esters used in various end-use industries such as automotive, electrical and electronics, packaging and consumer products, building and construction, textile, and other end-use industries.

