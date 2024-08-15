Atorvastatin Global Market 2024 To Reach $17.73 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.6%

Atorvastatin Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The atorvastatin market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.76 billion in 2023 to $11.86 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased healthcare expenditure, increased incidence of metabolic disorders and obesity worldwide, sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary habits in many populations, lack of physical activity and exercise, increased focus on preventive healthcare and wellness globally.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The atorvastatin market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $17.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, high cholesterol levels, increasing aging population more susceptible to heart disease, rising awareness about cholesterol management and screening programs, availability of atorvastatin as a generic drug at competitive prices.

Growth Driver Of The Atorvastatin Market

The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the growth of the atorvastatin market going forward. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) encompass a range of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is attributed to a combination of lifestyle changes, demographic shifts, and environmental factors. Atorvastatin significantly lowers the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes by addressing these key factors. Its widespread use in patients with high cholesterol and other risk factors for CVDs has been instrumental in reducing the overall burden of cardiovascular diseases.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the atorvastatin market include Zydus Lifesciences, Pfizer Inc., Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Hetero Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Major companies operating in the atorvastatin market are focused on developing innovative products, such as ready-made liquid oral suspension, to improve the treatment of high cholesterol and certain risk factors for heart disease or stroke. A ready-made liquid oral suspension is a convenient and effective pharmaceutical formulation that allows for easy administration of medications, particularly for patients who find it difficult to take solid dosage forms.

Atorvastatin Market Segments:

1) By Type: Chemical Synthesis, Biocatalysis

2) By Therapeutic Treatment: Cardiovascular Disorders, Obesity, Inflammatory Disorders, Other Therapeutic Treatments

3) By Application: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the atorvastatin market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the atorvastatin market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Atorvastatin Market Definition

Atorvastatin is a statin medication used to prevent cardiovascular disease in high-risk individuals and to treat abnormal lipid levels. It is an essential medication in managing high cholesterol and reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, making it a cornerstone in preventing and treating heart disease.

Atorvastatin Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Atorvastatin Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on atorvastatin market size, atorvastatin market drivers and trends, atorvastatin market major players, atorvastatin competitors' revenues, atorvastatin market positioning, and atorvastatin market growth across geographies. The atorvastatin market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

