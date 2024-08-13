Global Compressor Market Valued at US$ 42.96 Billion in 2023, Projected to Reach US$ 251.23 Billion by 2050
Compressor Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.82% from 2024 to 2032, Driven by Increasing Demand Across Various SectorsCHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at approximately 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟐.𝟗𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 is set for substantial growth, with projections indicating a rise to 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟓𝟏.𝟐𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟓𝟎. This robust expansion is anticipated at a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟖𝟐% over the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
This significant growth is driven by escalating demand across multiple sectors, including industrial manufacturing, automotive, and HVAC systems. As industries continue to evolve and expand, the need for advanced compressor technologies becomes increasingly vital, propelling the market forward.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬
The increased demand for compressed air systems is driven by the fast pace of industrialization and urbanization. Globally, over 2 million new manufacturing facilities were established in 2023 thus increasing the need for reliable compressed air solutions significantly. Large-scale infrastructure projects and smart city constructions also contributed to this demand in the compressor market where 1,200 mega projects were launched across the world. In China and India particularly, 800,000 new industrial units were set up as part of their industrial expansion within the Asia-Pacific region. There were also 300 new refineries and processing plants commissioned globally which are key components in oil and gas industry that heavily relies on compressors. Furthermore, growth of automotive sector led to installation of 500,000 new compressor units in manufacturing plants.
Urbanization has also resulted in a boom in commercial real estate, which sees the construction of 1,000 new commercial buildings each year in major cities. These buildings require efficient HVAC systems; hence the increased demand for state-of-the-art compressor market. To meet the needs of the growing urban population, the food and beverage industry installed 200,000 compressors in its processing and packaging plants alone. The global pharmaceutical sector expanded by 150,000 compressor installations due to increased healthcare demands in urban areas. In response to growing urban infrastructure requirements brought about by mining activities, an additional 100 thousand compressor units were deployed within this sector alone. This is reinforced by government programs across 50 countries aimed at stimulating industrial growth which has subsequently led to a rise of three hundred thousand units sold globally.
Key drivers of this market expansion include technological advancements in compressor designs, growing investments in infrastructure, and rising energy efficiency requirements. These factors collectively contribute to the accelerated adoption of compressor systems worldwide.
• Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH
• Ariel Corporation
• Atlas Copco AB
• Baker Hughes Company
• BAUER COMPRESSORS, INC.
• Burckhardt Compression AG.
• Doosan Corporation
• Ebara Elliott Energy
• ELGi EQUIPMENTS LTD
• Gardner Denver
• General Electric
• IHI Corporation
• Hitachi Group
• Ingersoll Rand
• KAESER COMPRESSORS
• Kawasaki Heavy Industry
• Kobelco Compressors
• Mitsubishi Heavy Industry
• Mitsui E&S Group
• Siemens Energy (Siemens AG)
• Sulzer Ltd
• Toshiba Corporation
• Sullair
• Anest-Iwata
• CompAir
• Boge Air
• Other Prominent Players
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Kirloskar Pneumatic
• Crompton Greaves
• Burckhardt Compression India Private Limited
• Bauer Kompressoren India Private Limited
• Indo-Air Compressors Pvt. Ltd
• Anest Iwata Motherson Pvt. Ltd
• Saimona Compressor Limited
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Equipment / Compressor
• Services
o Maintenance & Support
o Installation
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Positive Displacement (PD) Compressors
o Rotary Compressors
o Reciprocating Compressors
• Turbo/Dynamic Compressors
o Axial Compressor
o Centrifugal Compressors
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Positive Displacement (PD) Compressors
o Air Compressor
o Process Gas Compressor
• Turbo Compressor
o Air Compressor
o Process Gas Compressor
𝐁𝐲 𝐋𝐮𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Oil Free Compressor
• Oil Injected Compressor
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞
• Gas- Powered
• Electric
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲
• Portable Compressor
• Stationary Compressor
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Agriculture
• Automotive
• Construction
• Food and Beverages
• Manufacturing
• Mining
• Oil And Gas
• Pharmaceutical
• Energy
• Chemicals
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Online
• Offline
o Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC)
o After-Sales Market
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Western Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Western Europe
o Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
