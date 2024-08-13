Hospitality Furniture Market to Reach $6.4 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 3.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the hospitality furniture market is due to the increasing tourism and travel activities, the surging number of boutique and luxury hotels, growing demand for personalized and unique guest experiences, and advancements in design and manufacturing technology.

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hospitality Furniture Market by Furniture Type (HoteL furniture, Restaurant furniture, Bar furniture, Cafe furniture and Resort Furniture), Material Type (Wooden furniture, Metal furniture, Plastic furniture and Glass furniture), and Application (Indoor furnitre and Outdoor furniture): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the hospitality furniture market was valued at $4.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $6.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the hospitality furniture market is driven by several key factors. The expansion of the global tourism and hospitality industries, drives demand for furniture in hotels, resorts, restaurants, and other hospitality venues. Economic stability and consumer spending on travel play crucial roles, influencing investments in hospitality infrastructure and furniture upgrades. Design and aesthetic trends also drive market dynamics, with hospitality establishments increasingly prioritizing furniture that not only meets functional needs but also aligns with contemporary design preferences and guest expectations for comfort and style. Regulatory compliance and environmental standards further influence market dynamics, requiring manufacturers to meet stringent safety and sustainability requirements. Additionally, technological advancements in manufacturing processes and materials contribute to innovation within the market, enabling manufacturers to offer high-quality, customizable solutions that cater to diverse consumer demands. These determinants collectively define the growth opportunities and challenges within the hospitality furniture market, guiding strategies for industry stakeholders aiming to capitalize on emerging trends and market demands.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $4.4 billion Market Size in 2035 $6.4 billion CAGR 3.9% No. of Pages in Report 488 Segments Covered Furniture Type, Material Type, Application and Region. Drivers

Hospitality Industry Growth Rising Consumer Expectations Opportunity Emerging Trends in Wellness and Sustainability Restraints

Economic Volatility Regulatory and Compliance Challenges

Segment Highlights



The hotel furniture has high demand in the hospitality furniture market due to several factors. Hotels are constantly renovating and upgrading their facilities to attract and retain guests in a competitive market. The aesthetics and functionality of furniture play a crucial role in enhancing guest experience and satisfaction, influencing reviews and repeat bookings. Secondly, hotels often require large quantities of furniture to furnish rooms, lobbies, restaurants, conference areas, and outdoor spaces, leading to significant procurement volumes. Thirdly, hotels cater to diverse clientele with varying preferences and expectations, necessitating a wide range of furniture styles and designs to accommodate different themes and guest demographics.

The wooden furniture has high demand in the market. Wood is renowned for its timeless aesthetic appeal and ability to create warm, inviting atmospheres in hospitality settings such as hotels, restaurants, and resorts. Its natural beauty and versatility allow for a wide range of design styles, from classic and traditional to modern and rustic, catering to diverse interior themes and guest preferences. Moreover, wooden furniture is valued for its durability and longevity, making it a practical investment for hospitality businesses aiming to minimize replacement costs and maintain a consistent look and feel over time. Properly maintained wooden furniture can withstand the rigors of daily use in high-traffic areas, ensuring reliability and durability in demanding environments.

The indoor furniture has high demand in the market. There is a high demand for indoor furniture in the hospitality market due to its integral role in shaping guest experiences and enhancing venue functionality. From hotels and resorts to restaurants and event spaces, indoor furniture plays a crucial part in creating inviting and comfortable environments that cater to diverse guest needs. Beyond functionality, indoor furniture contributes significantly to the interior design and branding of hospitality establishments, reflecting their unique style and enhancing overall ambiance.

Regional Outlook

North America dominates the hospitality furniture market for several key reasons that underscore its leadership in the industry. The region benefits from a strong and mature hospitality sector, characterized by a vast network of hotels, resorts, restaurants, and entertainment venues that continually drive demand for high-quality furniture. This robust industry is supported by a growing economy, high levels of disposable income, and a culture that values comfort and aesthetic appeal. The abovementioned factors contribute to sustained investments in hospitality infrastructure and furnishings.

Players: -

Kimball Hospitality

Bryan Ashley

Suyen Furniture Group

Taiyi Hotel Furniture

Gotop Furniture Group

Foliot

Solid Comfort

Distinction Group

New Qumun Group

Klem (Jasper Group)

CF Kent and Bernhardt Furniture

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global hospitality furniture market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Recent Developments

In July 2022: HNI Corp. Has made an announcement about the completion of the sale of its China- and Hong Kong-based Lamex office furniture business to Kokuyo Co., Ltd. for USD 75 million.

In 2021, Herman Miller and Knoll merged to establish the preeminent leader in modern design. It is expected to alter the transformation of the home and office.

