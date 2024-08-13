Westminster Barracks / DUI #3, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1005366

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: August 12th, 2024, 9:25 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100, Wardsboro, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #3, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: William Elting

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

On 08/12/2024, at approximately 9:25 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 100 in the Town of Wardsboro, Windham County. Troopers from the Westminster Barracks arrived on scene and determined that William Elting, who was operating a 2005 Toyota Corolla, was involved in a motor vehicle crash. An investigation revealed that Elting was impaired, and he was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Elting was transported to the Wilmington Police Department for processing. He was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on September 3rd, 2024, at 8:30 AM to answer the above charges.





COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/03/2024 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached









*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.