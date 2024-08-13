Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,284 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,031 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / DUI #3, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1005366

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak                             

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: August 12th, 2024, 9:25 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100, Wardsboro, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #3, Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: William Elting                                             

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/12/2024, at approximately 9:25 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 100 in the Town of Wardsboro, Windham County. Troopers from the Westminster Barracks arrived on scene and determined that William Elting, who was operating a 2005 Toyota Corolla, was involved in a motor vehicle crash. An investigation revealed that Elting was impaired, and he was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Elting was transported to the Wilmington Police Department for processing. He was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on September 3rd, 2024, at 8:30 AM to answer the above charges.

 


COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/03/2024 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached



*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / DUI #3, Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more