mrge Accelerates Global Expansion with Acquisition of Award-Winning Performance Marketing Platform MaxBounty

HAMBURG, Germany, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mrge, the leading intelligent platform for Commerce Advertising, announces the acquisition of MaxBounty, a premier performance marketing network based in Ottawa, Canada. MaxBounty was founded in 2004. This strategic acquisition marks the fifth addition to the mrge family, which includes digidip, Yieldkit, shopping24, and SourceKnowledge. mrge is backed by Waterland Private Equity. To date, Waterland has raised over €14 billion in commitments and has supported more than 1,000 entrepreneurs with accelerated growth partnerships in more than 150 sectors across Europe.



mrge is committed to integrating Commerce Advertising solutions into one global platform, driving growth for advertisers, publishers, and networks. This acquisition strengthens mrge’s presence in key markets across the USA, EU, and SEA regions. mrge has achieved a remarkable 5x topline growth over the past two years. As a Commerce Advertising leader, mrge is active in the Affiliate Industry, projected to grow at 8% CAGR annually until 2030 .

MaxBounty is renowned for its expertise in Cost-Per-Action (CPA), Cost-Per-Lead (CPL), and Cost-Per-Install (CPI) campaigns, with a strong focus on market research, finance, and e-commerce sectors. The network boasts 3,000 advertisers and 16,000 publishers, excelling in retaining large advertisers through dedicated account management and a clear emphasis on ROI. Additionally, MaxBounty operates its own lead-generation sites, contributing significantly to partners' revenue streams. The company has consistently been recognized as the #1 CPA Network by mThink Blue Book and OfferVault.

The acquisition of MaxBounty not only enriches mrge’s product offerings but also brings a highly skilled and experienced team into the fold. Additionally, it accelerates its growth trajectory, offering enhanced services and innovative solutions to its global clientele. This acquisition underscores mrge’s commitment to delivering leading Commerce Advertising solutions and driving success for its partners worldwide.

Dave Reed, CEO of mrge, says: "We are thrilled to welcome MaxBounty to the mrge group. The highly skilled team at MaxBounty is an excellent addition to our organization. Our mission at mrge is to become the world's leading platform for Commerce Advertising. With MaxBounty, we are getting one step closer to this goal: the company introduces a new offering in cost-per-lead marketing and expands our capabilities in the cost-per-action segment. The network brings strong reach in the finance, consumer insights, and e-commerce sectors. We are very excited to integrate these assets into our portfolio and to welcome the MaxBounty team to the mrge family."

Matt McEvoy, CEO of MaxBounty, adds: "With mrge, we have found a partner who can help accelerate our growth and strengthen our position in a consolidating market. mrge enables us to diversify our offerings and provide additional tailored solutions to our clients while maintaining the high level of customer support that advertisers and publishers expect from us. The team understands our values and strengths, and with these enhanced capabilities, we can drive our growth and success forward."

Dr. Daniel Shapiro, Principal at Waterland Private Equity, comments: "Since its founding, mrge has evolved into a leading international platform for Commerce Advertising. With the acquisition of MaxBounty, we are expanding mrge's growth in North America, a market that has excited us from day one. We look forward to continuing our journey with all the exceptional and motivated team members in Hamburg, Berlin, Montreal, and Ottawa."

Sampford Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor to MaxBounty for this transaction.

About mrge

mrge, the intelligent platform for Commerce Advertising, connects over 5,500 publishers, 55,000 advertisers, and 100 networks across more than 160 countries. By integrating smart tools, technologies, and formats, mrge brings campaign messages closer to content, creating value for publishers, advertisers, and users alike. mrge combines the strengths of five market-leading companies: digidip, focusing on premium publishers with high traffic; MaxBounty, a network specializing in direct partnerships; shopping24, offering product recommendation solutions; SourceKnowledge, established as a CPC platform; and Yieldkit, providing high reach and performance. Supported by the private equity investment group Waterland as the majority owner, mrge is led by CEO Dave Reed, CTO Nils Grabbert, CFO Michael Schambach, and CRO Justin Kuykendall. With offices in Hamburg and Berlin (Germany) as well as Montreal and Ottawa (Canada), mrge employs over 160 professionals. www.mrge.com