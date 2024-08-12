Drivers are advised Highway 99 traffic will be reduced to a minimum of one lane in each direction overnight starting Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, at the Steveston Interchange.

This will allow crews to continue building the bridge deck as part of Phase 1 of the ongoing Steveston Interchange Project. Work is expected to finish the morning of Saturday, Aug. 17.

The eastbound-to-northbound loop ramp will also be closed. Traffic will be rerouted to access the north-side ramp.

Work will take place from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Drivers can expect delays on Highway 99 overnight for these five nights and may want to consider alternative routes.

Drivers are asked to use caution through the area.

For updates, check: https://www.DriveBC.ca