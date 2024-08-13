Maryland State Police Aviation Rescues Three People in Maryland And West Virginia

August 12, 2024

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police Aviation Command helped rescue a swimmer, hiker and ATV operator over the weekend in three separate hoist missions in Maryland and West Virginia.

On Saturday afternoon, Trooper 5, a helicopter crew based in Cumberland, responded to rescue a swimmer with a diving head injury from a river at Audra State Park in Belington, West Virginia. The AgustaWestland AW-139 helicopter hovered above the river while a Trooper/Paramedic was lowered to a rock to assist the swimmer. The swimmer was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, for treatment of injuries.

On Sunday afternoon, Trooper 3, based in Frederick, located and rescued an injured hiker who had fallen on the Appalachian National Scenic Trail in Garrett County, Maryland. First responders requested aerial rescue due to the severity of the hiker’s injuries, the challenging terrain and the anticipated prolonged extraction time. The hiker was flown to Meritus Medical Center in Washington County for treatment of injuries.

Then on Sunday evening, Trooper 5 also rescued an ATV operator who suffered a neck injury on Georges Creek Valley in Lonaconing, Maryland. Pilots hovered the helicopter above the extraction site while a Trooper/Paramedic was lowered into the woods to conduct the hoist mission. The ATV operator was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, for treatment of injuries.

The MSPAC has served Maryland citizens since 1970 and operates a fleet of 10 AW139 helicopters from seven bases throughout the State. Each aircraft provides round-the-clock coverage to Maryland residents and visitors. The agency’s missions include medevac, law enforcement, search and rescue, homeland security, and disaster assessment. The success of the missions relies heavily on the cooperative efforts of local fire, rescue, EMS, law enforcement agencies, and our partners at the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Park Police.

