Australia's Thunder From Down Under Storms into Nashville for Residency at Historic Woolworth Theatre
The ultimate “Girls Night Outback" featuring the world’s No. 1 male revue starring an all-Australian castNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australia’s Thunder from Down Under, the world’s No. 1 male revue starring an all-Australian cast, is coming to Nashville for an all-new permanent residency at the historic Woolworth Theatre. Heralded as the ultimate “Girls Night Outback,” Australia’s Thunder from Down Under is the perfect destination for bachelorette parties, birthday celebrations, girls' nights out, and everything in between. Starting September 26, the show will light up Nashville with nightly performances from Thursday through Saturday.
"We are incredibly grateful for the love and support we've received from our fans around the world, and we are really excited to bring our show to Nashville," said Thunder from Down Under co-owners and producers Billy Cross and Adam Steck. "Nashville's vibrant energy and rich musical heritage make it the perfect new home for us, and we look forward to providing an unforgettable experience for every audience. We are humbled by the opportunity to be a part of Nashville's dynamic entertainment scene, we’re really looking forward to contributing to the city's renowned nightlife."
For over three decades, Australia's Thunder from Down Under has captivated audiences with their exciting performances. With a permanent troupe based on the Las Vegas Strip and two touring troupes crisscrossing the globe, these Aussie entertainment sensations have enthralled millions of fans worldwide. Their electrifying shows have garnered a devoted following, attracted celebrity fans, as well as making regular appearances on popular TV shows.
"We are delighted to welcome Australia's Thunder from Down Under to the Woolworth," said Crystal Mullins, CEO of The Woolworth. "The exceptional quality of their production is on par with the world-class entertainment one should expect to find in Music City, and we look forward to providing a fun, safe and inclusive space for their Nashville fans and audiences."
Tickets to Australia’s Thunder from Down Under Nashville residency can be purchased via www.thunderfromdownunder.com.
ABOUT AUSTRALIA’S THUNDER FROM DOWN UNDER
Heralded as the world’s #1 Male Revue, Australia’s Thunder from Down Under has been performing for audiences for over three decades. Their unmatched Australian charm and talent have earned them a dedicated global following, making them one of the most sought-after live shows in the entertainment industry. This all-Aussie line-up features a world class production filled with heart-pounding dance numbers and sensational costumes. With a mix of classic routines and innovative acts, Thunder from Down Under promises a night of excitement and thrill that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. Thunder has appeared in numerous popular shows and movies with their irresistible charm, even headlining their own TV show – HGTV’s Flip the Strip. While their Las Vegas residency at the Excalibur Hotel & Casino has made them a staple of the Las Vegas entertainment scene, Thunder has performed in The Netherlands, Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Taiwan, Macau, Singapore, South Korea, Canada, USA, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand with two traveling troupes.
