CBP officers seize over $6.5 million in hard narcotics at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge seized hard narcotics that totaled over $6,500,000 in street value.

“CBP prioritizes its border security mission on a daily basis,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “CBP officers work diligently using all tools available to combat these narcotic trends.”

CBP officers at World Trade Bridge seized 712 pounds of methamphetamine hidden within a commercial shipment of flowers.

The seizure occurred on Friday, Aug. 9 at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2023 Freightliner hauling a utility refrigerated trailer manifesting a commercial shipment of flowers for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 712.54 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the commodity. The narcotics combined had a street value of $6,551,910. CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.