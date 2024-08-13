MPD Makes Arrest After Assaults in Northwest

The Metropolitan Police announces an arrest was made after two assaults in Northwest.

On August 12, 2024, at approximately 8:59 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of 7th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest for the report of an assault. Upon arrival officers located two victims who had been assaulted by the same suspect. The suspect assaulted one of the victims with a rock. Both victims were treated on scene by DC Fire and EMS.

Officers canvassed the area and quickly located the suspect and placed him under arrest. As a result of detectives’ investigation, 46-year-old John Kennedy, of no-fixed-address, was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Rock) and Simple Assault.

CCN: 24123402

